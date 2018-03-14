Best deals on Gaming consoles in India for March 2018

The summer break is almost upon us, and if you've been planning to buy a new gaming console for the season, we are here to help you. Whether you sit in the Microsoft camp or the Sony camp, or would just like to see which company is offering you the best deal, we have compiled a list of the best deals on these popular gaming consoles in India for March 2018.

Buy Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB with Forza Horizon 3 on Flipkart @ Rs 43,900 The Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB is currently available for Rs. 43,990, down from its regular price of Rs. 49,990. The Xbox One X is bundled with popular racing game Forza Horizon 3. It comes with 8GB Flash memory and 1TB of internal storage.

Buy Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB on Amazon @ Rs 39,500 The Sony PlayStation 4 Pro is currently available for Rs. 39,500, after a discount of Rs. 2,490. Similar to the Xbox One X, the PlayStation 4 Pro comes with 8GB Flash memory and 1TB of internal storage. It supports 4K HDR and is currently the most powerful gaming console from Sony.

Buy Xbox One 1TB Console - Tom Clancy's The Division on Amazon @ Rs 36,100 The Xbox One 1TB console comes with Tom Clancy's The Division bundled. It comes with 14 days of Xbox Live Gold trial and a stereo headset inside the box. The device is currently available for Rs. 36,100, down from its regular price of Rs. 39,990.

Buy Sony PlayStation 4 Slim on Flipkart @ Rs 31,670 The Sony PlayStation 4 Slim is the slimmer and toned down variant of the PlayStation 4. It comes with 8GB GDDR5 RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The device comes bundled with Uncharted 4 and Uncharted Collection. It is currently available for Rs. 31,670, after a discount of Rs. 1,320.