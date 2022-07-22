A beginner's guide to setting up a home studio for recording vocals: Microphones

If you wish to set up a home studio for your vocal recording needs, the most preferred way to do the same is by starting small and expanding over time. The amount of money you should invest in building even the most basic home studio setup will depend on what you are looking to focus on.

While cover singers, rappers, voice-over artists and podcasters may solely look for a setup that is capable of recording good quality vocals, music producers may need a setup that will also focus on other aspects of music production.

Users who are restricted by budget constraints should ideally focus on the essentials at first and then invest in more expensive products after mastering the basics. If you are a vocalist, you will need to get a good-quality microphone. As part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, various mics are on offer.

To decide the best mic for your vocal recording needs, you will need to know about the two mics that are generally used as part of a home studio setup.

While USB microphones are a good choice for beginners, as they can be directly plugged onto a PC, XLR microphones need an audio interface to work with and cannot be connected directly to a computer. On the flipside they allow multiple mics to be connected at once and are ideal for live shows, elaborate podcasting sessions, and music production.

XLR Microphone

XLR microphones are widely used in the audio industry. These are the most preferred mics used by professionals including rock bands, rappers and singers. XLR Microphones make use of three-pronged male and female connectors to capture an analog signal. Additionally, a majority of professional audio recording gear is designed for these microphones.

It is important to note that XLR Microphones cannot be directly plugged onto a PC, as they require an audio interface to work with.

These mics are a great option for professional music studios, live shows and professional podcasting as the flexibility of the audio interface allows multiple microphones to be connected at once. What this essentially means is that if the interface has eight XLR inputs, users will be able to record an equal number of simultaneous tracks by connecting multiple mics at once.

USB Microphone

USB microphones are much simpler to set up and use when compared to their XLR counterparts. These mics are generally cheaper and they do not require an audio interface to work with.

Users can directly plug USB mics into laptops and PCs. This makes USB mics a great option for beginners. Investing in USB mics could be a swell idea for rappers, singers, and cover artists who are solely focused on recording vocals, and do not want to invest too much.

These microphones are capable of recording clean and crisp audio, and users can simply plug in these microphones via USB and use a DAW on their PC to start recording their vocals in high quality. It is important to note that the actual quality of the recordings will depend on multiple factors including; the quality and specs of the exact microphone that you are using, the noise-proofing of the room and the texture of your voice among others.

USB microphones work with both Mac and Windows computers seamlessly, so they make recording new podcasts and songs simple and straightforward.

The best microphones you can buy during Prime Day 2022

As part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale, various microphones are going on sale. Interested users can consider some of the below-mentioned devices for setting up their home studio.

(Image credit: Moano)

Maono AU-PM461TR USB Condenser Mic

The Maono AU-PM461TR USB Condenser Mic (opens in new tab) will be available at Rs 1,499 as part of the sale. The USB mic has a built-in professional sound chipset and features a 14mm electret condenser transducer. The mic supports a 192KHZ/24BIT sampling rate, which will allow users to record clear vocals. The mic also comes with a stable tripod stand.

The Maono Condenser Mic features a Cardioid pickup pattern that suppresses unwanted background noise and captures clean audio coming from the front of the mic, It also comes with a mic gain knob can which can be used to increase the sensitivity of the mic.

(Image credit: Rode)

Rode NT-USB Mini

The Rode NT-USB Mini (opens in new tab) will be available at Rs 10,000 as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. If you are inclined toward buying a USB mic from a premium and reliable brand, you can choose to go with the Rode NT-USB.

The Mic has a sturdy design and features a cardioid pickup pattern. The Rode NT-USB Mini is a great option for video conferences, musical recordings, and narrations. It is important to note that the microphone does not come with a mic stand and other accessories. The mic supports a frequency range of 20 Hz – 20 kHz.

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone

Users who do not have budget constraints can look at the Shure MV7 mic. The mic will be available at Rs 25,323 as part of the sale. The MV7 is a dynamic microphone with USB and XLR outputs. As per the company, the mic can be used for podcasting, live streaming, gaming and more.

(Image credit: Maono)

Maono AU-PM421 Condenser USB Microphone

The Maono AU-PM421 (opens in new tab) mic will be priced at Rs 4,049 as part of the sale. As per the company, the mic can be used for singing, podcasting, gaming and more. The microphone comes with a mic gain knob. The device supports cardioid mode which captures sound sources that are directly in front of the microphone. Additionally, the mic ships with a microphone Arm Set, pop filter and windscreen cap.