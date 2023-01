Wolves vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League online

With limited daylight hours, a long time between paydays and New Year's resolutions already broken, this time of year is challenging for anyone. But it's especially so if you're a Premier League team yet to notch up a victory this year.

That's where Wolves find themselves. Their last victory was against Everton on Boxing Day. In their last four games, they've drawn three and lost one, leaving them languishing second from bottom in the league. But West Ham are only a couple of places above them, winning only one of their last six games. It's going to be a close-fought match – read to find out how to watch a Wolves vs West live stream from wherever you are.

Wolves vs West Ham live stream Date: Saturday, January 14 Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 7.30pm IST / 2am AEST / 4am NZDT Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton Live stream: Peacock TV (US) | FuboTV (opens in new tab) (CA) | Optus Sport (AU) | Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) (IN) | Sky Sport (opens in new tab) (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

To say things will be tight between the two teams is a bit of an understatement. Both need wins to steer clear of the relegation zone, so both will be fighting hard. It's sure to be a close-run thing – there's only one percentage point between the two teams in terms of win probability (Wolves edge it with 36 per cent to West Ham's 35 per cent, with a 29 per cent chance of a draw).

It's the second clash between these two teams this season. The first – at the Hammers' London Stadium back in October – cost Wolves coach Bruno Lage his job. While this game isn't quite make or break for West Ham coach David Moyes, a loss would undoubtedly pile pressure onto the Scot following a string of disappointing results.

Can they continue the momentum from their win against Leeds last Saturday? Or will the home team pull off their first victory of 2023? Here's how you can see all the action with a Wolves vs West Ham live stream, and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Wolves vs West Ham: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Wolves vs West Ham live stream on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Saturday morning. Peacock TV is live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, including this one, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab) The Peacock price comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Today's best Peacock deals (opens in new tab) Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) US$4.99 /mth (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

How to watch Wolves vs West Ham from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Wolves vs West Ham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Wolves vs West Ham from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Can I watch a Wolves vs West Ham live stream in the UK?

Wolves vs West Ham is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Wolves vs West Ham live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Wolves vs West Ham live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Wolves vs West Ham: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Wolves vs West Ham on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Wolves vs West Ham: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Wolves vs West Ham on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 4am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Wolves vs West Ham: live stream Premier League online in India