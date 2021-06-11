Watching Euro 2020 without cable: all you need to know

Although it's a year overdue, Euro 2020 is one of the biggest sporting events this side of the pandemic. With limited crowds now permitted at a number of stadiums across Europe, it might just feel a little bit more normal, but if you haven't secured your ticket (or aren't exactly intending to take the flight across the Atlantic, you'll no doubt be looking for a Euro 2020 live stream at home

However, if you've cut the cord and blown the whistle on your cable subscription, trying to find a digital streaming service that carries the Euros in your country might seem like a daunting proposition. There's no need to worry, though, as we've rounded up the very best streaming services for watching Euro 2020 wherever you are.

And, thanks to the fact that Euro 2020 is being broadcast on both ABC and ESPN in the US, all the options below will get you access to everything else available on those networks, too.

Euro 2020 channels in the US

If you're soccer crazy and want to watch every single game of Euro 2020, then you'll need access to ESPN and ABC.

ESPN and ESPN2 have a mighty 46 games between them, while ABC has the other five. That said, those matches airing on ABC will all be simulcast on ESPN3, too.

How to watch Euro 2020 without cable

If you haven't got cable and aren't intending to subscribe to a package just for Euro 2020, there are a number of excellent options out there to get you access over June and July.

Below we compare the extra features and introductory offers to take advantage of – especially if you think you'll be sticking with your chosen provider long-term.

Sling TV Orange | $35 per month | $25 off first month

Our top recommendation for watching the Euro 2020 is Sling TV Orange. With full access to all three ESPN channels necessary to watch the Euros, it's the perfect solution – and although Orange is fairly sports-focused, it's still an effective cord-cutting option with access to CNN, TNT, AMC and over 30 more channels. The best bit, though, is that first-time subscribers can knock a huge $25 off the first bill – meaning you can watch the whole of Euro 2020 for just $10. Plus, with no contract, you can cancel any time, so you're not locked in for a year or even longer.

FuboTV | $64.99 per month | 7-day FREE trial

If you're looking for a more well-rounded cord-cutting service that delivers a wider range of both sports and entertainment channels, FuboTV may well be a better option than Sling. With well over 100 channels available – including ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 – even the biggest TV obsessives will be well catered for. While it is significantly more expensive to reflect this breadth of content, FuboTV does offer a 7-day free trial which allows you to test out the service before you hand over your cash.

Hulu + Live TV | from $64.99 a month | 7-day FREE trial

Much like FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV is a serious cord-cutting alternative, offering over 75 premium channels – with ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 for full Euro 2020 coverage. Also available are add-ons, which can net you the likes of Disney+ and HBO Max for a bargain price. Starting at $64.99, Hulu's not the cheapest, but you'll also be able to bag yourself a 7-day free trial to test it out before you commit.

YouTube TV | From $64.99 per month | 7-day free trial

At $64.99 a month, YouTube TV costs the same as FuboTV, although the selection is a little thinner at around 85 channels – but most importantly it does carry ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, so you'll be covered for Euro 2020. Again, you'll be able to bag a seven-day free trial (or two weeks if you get it before June 15), which will get you a week of the Euros for free before paying up.