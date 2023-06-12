How to watch US Open 2023: live stream golf online from anywhere, full TV schedule

Watch a US Open 2023 live stream

You can live stream all fours rounds of the 2023 US Open on Peacock in the US, where TV coverage is being provided by NBC and USA Network. You can tune in on Sky Sports in the UK, on Kay Sports in Australia, and on TSN in Canada. Full details on how to watch the 2023 US Open just below.

2023 US Open preview

Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson will have grins as wide as the Cheshire Cat at the Los Angeles Country Club this week, as the 2023 US Open plays out in the wake of last week's shock merger between the PGA, DP World Tour and LIV Golf.

Smiling for the cameras and putting up a united front isn't likely to come easy to those that remained loyal to the PGA and DP World Tour, only to be sold down the river by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan as he secretly struck a deal with Saudi Arabia that will see him become the chief executive of a brand new entity that's likely to completely rehash the golf calendar.

It's somewhat fitting, then, that this week's US Open stands to be the first major the LACC has ever hosted, with only a small group of players, namely Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa, having ever competed there before.

Being world No.1 is great and all, but Scheffler would love a major title to go along with it. He came close at last month's PGA Championship but was pipped to glory by Koepka, while Rahm held off Koepka and Mickelson at the Masters.

For anybody keeping score – and let's face it, who isn't? – that's one major for the PGA loyalists and one for the LIV defectors, who now look increasingly unlikely to face any repercussions. The stakes are very high, and here's how to watch a 2023 US Open golf live stream from anywhere.

2023 US Open TV schedule (all times ET)

Thursday, Round 1 – Peacock from 9.40am to 1pm; Peacock and USA Network from 1pm to 8pm; Peacock and NBC from 2pm to 5pm; Peacock and NBC from 8pm to 11pm.

– Peacock from 9.40am to 1pm; Peacock and USA Network from 1pm to 8pm; Peacock and NBC from 2pm to 5pm; Peacock and NBC from 8pm to 11pm. Friday, Round 2 – Peacock from 9.40am to 1pm; Peacok and USA Network from 1pm to 8pm; Peacock and NBC from 2pm to 5pm; Peacock and NBC from 8pm to 11pm.

– Peacock from 9.40am to 1pm; Peacok and USA Network from 1pm to 8pm; Peacock and NBC from 2pm to 5pm; Peacock and NBC from 8pm to 11pm. Saturday, Round 3 – Peacock and NBC from 1pm to 11pm.

– Peacock and NBC from 1pm to 11pm. Sunday, Round 4 – Peacock from 12pm to 1pm; Peacock and NBC from 1pm to 11pm

– Peacock from 12pm to 1pm; Peacock and NBC from 1pm to 11pm Watch Peacock from overseas with ExpressVPN

How to watch 2023 US Open: live stream golf in the US

The 2023 US Open is being shown across Peacock TV, NBC and USA Network in the US. It's an extremely convoluted broadcast schedule, but in essence Peacock is providing comprehensive coverage, while the best of the action is also airing on NBC. Watch the 2023 US Open online Peacock is live streaming every minute of the 2023 US Open. Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Alternatively, OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC and USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get $10 off your first month. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC and USA Network is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch a US Open golf live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to live stream US Open golf in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options. That said, if you're abroad right now do note that you’ll need to use a VPN to access your regular streaming service so that you don't get geo-blocked.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get started using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch US Open golf online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch US Open 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'USA' for Peacock.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Peacock for Americans abroad.

How to watch US Open 2023: live stream golf in the UK

Golf fans based in the UK can watch the 2023 US Open on Sky Sports. Live coverage is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 3pm BST for Rounds 1 and 2, 6pm for Round 3, and 5.30pm for Round 4. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £9.99 per day.

More unmissable sport: how to get an F1 live stream

2023 US Open live stream: how to watch golf in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can live stream the 2023 US Open on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 11.40pm AEST for Rounds 1 and 2, and 12am for Rounds 3 and 4. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, the final action will take place on Monday morning! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription, but the tournament will also be shown on the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial. It also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NRL, NHL, NBA, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

How to watch 2023 US Open: live stream golf in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the 2023 US Open on TSN, with coverage getting underway at 9.40am ET / 6.40am PT for Rounds 1 and 2, at 1pm ET / 10am PT for Round 3, and at 12pm ET / 9am PT for Round 4. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a US Open golf live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year.

US Open 2023: weather forecast for Los Angeles Country Club As you'd expect, the weather forecast for Los Angeles is a far cry from what we saw at Brookline a year ago. Whereas the last US Open was beset by gloomy skies and even gloomier rain forecasts, players and spectators will have no such problems this time. Temperatures look set to be in the low 70s across all four days of the tournament, with glorious sunshine throughout.

Who won the US Open last year? Nine years after winning the the U.S. Amateur Championship at Brookline, Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open at the same venue, emulating the great Jack Nicklaus' twin victories at Pebble Beach. It was the Englishman's first ever PGA Tour title, and it was secured at the expense of Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris, who tied for second.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the US Open this year? Tiger Woods has opted to skip the 2023 US Open, as he continues to recover from the injuries he sustained in the car crash that could have taken his life in 2021. The three-time US Open champion has, somehow, still managed to register some remarkable rounds of golf since, but since the accident he's tended to fade fast in the latter half of tournaments as the hours spent walking the course have taken their toll.