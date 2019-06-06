Women's World Cup 2019: How to watch Australia's Matildas live on TV and online

The eighth FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) kicks off the weekend of June 8, 2019 and Australia’s very own Matildas are vying to make it to the finals.

This year, the WWC is being hosted by France, with the French national team hoping to become just the second one to win the championships at home, but there is stiff competition from other nations.

There are 24 teams in total in the 2019 competition, and the Matildas are ranked at number 10 in the world, so our prospects look pretty good, especially after the team's impressive victories in the Cup of Nations matches. So, if you’re a fan of all things soccer, and of the Matildas in particular, you’ll want to watch every moment of the Women’s World Cup 2019 live.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup kicks off on June 7 (early in the morning on Saturday, June 8 for us Aussies), and the Matildas are in Group C with Italy, Brazil and Jamaica.

If you aren’t already in France to witness this epic event, then these are the dates you need to be aware of, with all times listed in AEST:

Sunday, June 9: Australia vs Italy at 9pm

Friday, June 14: Australia vs Brazil at 2am

Wednesday, June 19: Australia vs Jamaica

Once the group matches have been played, the Round of 16 will begin on June 23 and we’ll update this schedule when the top teams have been decided.

The Matildas on free-to-air

In Australia, SBS will broadcast the big ticket matches live and in high definition. All the Matildas games will be available for free, along with the opening game, the quarter-finals, the two semi-finals and the finals.

In case you find yourself out and about during any of the Matildas’ matches, the World Game website – the home for all things football on SBS – will livestream the same games for free. The World Game also as an app and you’ll be able to stream the matches on your phone or tablet.

Discover how to get a Women's World Cup live stream from anywhere on Earth

The Matildas on Optus

Fox Sports 501 (available on both Foxtel and Kayo) only has broadcast rights to friendly matches that the Matildas play, and with limited coverage of the matches on free-to-air, Optus Sport is the place to be.

It’s the only platform in Australia to broadcast all 52 matches during the 2019 Women’s World Cup championships, along with expert analysis, news, featured stories, and behind the scenes access with hosts Amy Duggan, Melanie McLaughlin and Richard Bayliss.

Optus Sport is available at no extra cost to the telco’s customers on eligible mobile phone or broadband internet plans, but Optus customers not on those plans or non-Optus customers can also sign up.

A monthly subscription costs $15 and needs to be purchased through the Optus Sport App.

However, Optus is also offering free access to Optus Sport for all school-aged children during the course of the tournament.