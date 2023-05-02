Panthers vs Maple Leafs live stream: how to watch NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Watch a Panthers vs Maple Leafs live stream

The Panthers vs Maple Leafs (Game 1) will be live on ESPN in the US. In Canada, fans can watch a free Panthers vs Maple Leafs live stream on CBC Sports (opens in new tab). Aussies can tune in via Kayo, while Brits can watch on Viaplay. Read on for full details of how to watch Panthers vs Maple Leafs – Game 1 of their 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs series – tonight.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs preview – Game 1

It’s being hailed as the greatest upset in NHL history, but the Panthers’ historic, show-stopping feat will count for little if they don’t turn up against the Maple Leafs for this Eastern Conference second round clash in Toronto – the first to be staged in the city since 2004.

The last time the Maple Leafs won a playoff series, Scotiabank Arena was called the Air Canada Centre, and it's going to be absolutely thumping for this historic tie.

The lowest-ranked team in the playoffs beating the greatest (regular season) team the NHL has ever seen was always going to be the story of the first round, but the Leafs casting off their 19-year playoff curse should be right up there too. And doing so in the manner that they did makes Sheldon Keefe's men a very dangerous proposition.

They scratched out the Lightning dynasty with a game to spare by winning all three of their road games in OT. Captain John Tavares sealed the deal with a flourish on Monday night.

Paul Maurice's Panthers, however, have nothing to lose. They've already stirred things up off the rink with their ticketing antics. Can they now ruin a party that's been nearly two decades in the making?

The puck drops for Game 1 tonight at 7pm ET. Here's how to watch a Panthers vs Maple Leafs live stream no matter where you are in the world. Pro tip: you might want to try a VPN if you're looking to tune into NHL while abroad (opens in new tab).

How to watch Panthers vs Maple Leafs: live stream for FREE

(opens in new tab) In Canada, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are split between Sportsnet and CBC Sports, but both services are showing the Panthers vs Maple Leafs (Game 1) tonight. The puck drops at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. That means the game will also be streamed live and for free on CBC Gem (opens in new tab). You can pay $4.99 per month for ad-free access to CBC Gem's on-demand library, but if you don't mind sitting through commercials you don't need to pay a thing. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the action as you would at home. For Sportsnet, an SN Now subscription costs $14.99 per month, $49.99 for four months, or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year, and nets you WWE Network and coverage of the Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby.

How to watch Panthers vs Maple Leafs from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Panthers vs Maple Leafs somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

Use a VPN to live stream Panthers vs Maple Leafs from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. (opens in new tab) And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs live stream: watch NHL Playoffs in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, the Panthers vs Maple Leafs (Game 1) is being shown live on ESPN, with the puck set to drop at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Tuesday. Stream Panthers vs Maple Leafs live without cable If you don't have ESPN on cable, you'll need a streaming service that includes it, and Sling TV is an OTT service that's especially good for NHL fans. Its Orange package offers ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT in most major markets, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN 3. It costs $40 a month but you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). And remember, use a VPN to access your domestic streaming services when outside your home country - we rate ExpressVPN as the best overall (opens in new tab).

Panthers vs Maple Leafs: live stream Stanley Cup Playoffs in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viaplay is the exclusive NHL broadcaster in the UK and is showing the Panthers vs Maple Leafs, along with every game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Prepare for a late night though, as the puck is set to drop at 1am BST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, which costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. As well as the NHL, Viaplay has the rights to La Liga football, the United Rugby Championship, the rugby league Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

How to watch NHL: live stream Panthers vs Maple Leafs in Australia