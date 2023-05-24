How to watch MasterChef USA season 13 free online: stream every episode of United Tastes of America from anywhere

How to watch MasterChef season 13 online

In the US, Masterchef USA is available through the linear Fox channel, or you can stream episodes next-day with a Hulu subscription. Meanwhile, Canadians can watch it live through CTV or online with its on-demand service. Travelling outside the US? A VPN will unblock Fox, so you can watch Masterchef USA free from anywhere.

Masterchef USA S13 preview

Twenty amateur cooks are about to be put through the reality TV mincing machine as they compete for the title of MasterChef 2023 and the chance to win $250,000. But have they got the culinary acumen to dazzle the exacting tastebuds of our judges, TV superchefs Gordon Ramsey, Aarón Sánchez, and Joseph Bastianich?

This season, titled MasterChef: United Tastes of America, will invite home chefs from across the West, Midwest, South, and Northeast to represent their region. Those gifted a white apron in the audition rounds will then battle it out against twenty other gastronomic mavericks in a series of high-pressure challenges, to impress the judges, avoid elimination, and be crowned this year’s MasterChef.

In the process of separating the amateurs from the pros, the contestants are asked to perform a variety of challenges. They’ll need to demonstrate their mastery of culinary techniques, prepare an exquisite meal with mystery ingredients, and feed large crowds in taxing team challenges that this year include a trip to Dodger Stadium.

Those who manage to blind-bake, blanche, steam and spatchcock their way to the finals are then tasked with preparing an impeccable three course meal with which to bowl over the judging panel and take home that life-changing $250,000.

Episodes 1 and 2 premiere on Wednesday, May 24. Follow our guide below for how to watch MasterChef USA season 13 – dubbed 'United Tastes of America' – online, and from anywhere in the world, now.

How to watch MasterChef USA season 13 online in the US for FREE

MasterChef USA returns to Fox with season 13 on Wednesday, May 24 at 8pm ET/5pm PT. If you’d rather stream episodes online, then simply download the Fox Now app free to your mobile device. However, you’ll still be required to enter your cable login details. How to watch MasterChef USA season 13 online without cable If you don’t have a cable package, then you can live stream the Fox channel through a number of IPTV services. You can watch the channel on Sling TV with the Sling Blue plan – but only in certain Designated Market Areas (check if yours is included here). Then you can enjoy your first month at the discounted price of $30 a month ($40 thereafter) and gain access to around 40 channels. You can also find other cord-cutting options below:

FuboTV has a more comprehensive range of plans. It’s $74.99 for the entry-level Pro option, which provides members access to over 140 channels, including Fox. New members can try the service out with its 7-day FREE trial.

If you don’t mind waiting a day, though, new episodes of MasterChef land on Hulu less than 24-hours later on Thursdays. After the 30-day free trial (new and eligible returning subscribers only), the on-demand (with ads) plan is $7.99 a month.

There’s currently a discounted rate of $2 a month for the next 3 months available with Hulu’s current promotion, available up until May 27 2023 when you opt in for the Hulu on-demand (with ads) membership.

Out of the country? By downloading a VPN you’ll be able to connect to your preferred streaming services and watch every episode of the reality TV competition live or on-demand, no matter where you’re located.

How to watch MasterChef: United Tastes of America online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when MasterChef season 13 airs, you won’t be able to watch it live or on-demand due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream MasterChef USA online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch MasterChef USA online from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch MasterChef season 13 online in Canada

Up in the Great North, those with CTV can watch MasterChef USA S13 live from Wednesday, May 24 at 8 pm ET/PT – in line with its US release. If you miss the initial TV broadcast, you can catch up through CTV's on-demand service. While some content and live channels don’t need you to sign-in, you may need your cable login credentials to stream certain shows. Canadians out of the country will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but help is available! Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to keep watching your favorite shows from anywhere.

Can I watch MasterChef season 13 online FREE in Australia?

There’s no word as to when season 13 of MasterChef USA might be available to watch Down Under. That could be because the Australian version is currently in full swing, with season 15 recently kicking off on Network 10. Away from home when MasterChef airs? You’ll be relieved to know that a VPN will let you watch the hit TV cooking competition online no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch MasterChef USA S13: United Tastes of America online in the UK?

Sadly, the US spin on MasterChef doesn’t have a confirmed release date in the UK, although the first seven seasons are available to stream on Amazon Plus. Meanwhile, the original UK MasterChef, fronted by ex-greengrocer Gregg Wallace, is just wrapping up its nineteenth season on BBC One.

Currently travelling in the UK? As previously mentioned, by purchasing a VPN you can easily connect to your usual streaming service back home and thereby stream your favorite content wherever you are.