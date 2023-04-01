Joshua vs Franklin live stream: how to watch boxing online – start time, odds, full card

Joshua vs Franklin live stream

You can watch the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight on sports streaming service DAZN, which has worldwide rights to Saturday's action at the O2. Full details on how to watch Joshua vs Franklin live stream on TV are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, April 1 2023 Start time (main card): 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 5am AEDT Live stream: DAZN (200+ countries worldwide) Watch your local stream from overseas with ExpressVPN

Joshua vs Franklin: preview and prediction

Heavyweight star Anthony Joshua will be hoping to make a triumphant return to the UK in his comeback fight on Saturday in London against American fighter Jermaine Franklin.

The former two-time champ and Olympic gold medalist is out to repair his reputation after losing his crown in back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

Saturday's fight is one that 33-year-old Joshua cannot afford to lose, with his promoter, Matchroom's Eddie Hearn, conceding in the build-up that the Watford-born boxer's star has fallen since those Usyk's defeat.

A win tonight, could however set Joshua back on a path for a mega fight against below Brit and current WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury.

Standing in his way at the O2 is 29-year-old Michigan fighter Franklin, who holds a 21-1 record and will be looking to pull off a big upset.

The main card starts at 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET. The Joshua vs. Franklin ringwalks are expected at around 10.40pm BST / 5.40pm ET. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a Joshua vs Franklin live stream.

Watch a Joshua vs Franklin live stream in UK, USA, Canada, Australia and South America

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Joshua vs Franklin fight all over the world. Boxing fans can watch the fight with a simple subscription to DAZN, which is fairly inexpensive in many places. In the UK, it's currently available for a knockdown price of £9.99 a month, with at least 16 Matchroom UK promoted fights promised a year. In Ireland it's priced at €7.99 a month. In the US the service is priced at $24.99 a month or $224.99 for an entire year, while Down Under a subscriptions costs $AUD 13.99. Take a look at the price where you live to watch Joshua vs Franklin on DAZN (opens in new tab). It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the UK that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here (opens in new tab). Note: If you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser. Outside your home country this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your DAZN account when travelling abroad.

Who is Anthony Joshua?

Watford-born British star Joshua became a household name with his gold-medal winning performance at the London 2012 Olympics.

AJ would go on to win his first 22 pro fights and reigned as heavyweight champion of the world between 2016 and 2019 before suffering a shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

The rematch would see Joshua regain his crown in 2019, but he was lose his three heavyweight titles just two years later to Ukranian fighter Oleksandr Usyk.

A failed attempt to win those belts back against Usyk last year has left Joshua's career in limbo along with his hopes of becoming unified champ.

Who is Jermaine Franklin?

Born in Saginaw, Michigan, Orthodox 29-year-old fighter Jermaine Franklin is also looking to regain his reputation as a legitimate heavyweight contender.

Franklin had boasted an unblemished 21 fight win record with 14 knockouts until he lost a majority decision after going the distance against Dillian Whyte last November.

Joshua vs Franklin latest odds: who is the favorite to win?

The bookies are backing Joshua to get his career back on track with a win on Saturday, with home turf hero's odds hovering around the 1/14 mark, while Franklin comes in at around 15/2 to pull off a shock victory.

Joshua vs Franklin: recent results

Joshua went out swinging in his last fight, but but was unable to regain his titles in his rematch fight with Oleksandr Usyk last August after losing on points.

Franklin went all the way over 12 gruelling rounds with Dillian Whyte in his last appearance in the ring back in November, only to lose by a majority points decision.

Joshua vs Franklin full card and highlights

Beyond the headline act, the Joshua vs Franklin undercard boasts a much anticipated support act in the form of British champion Fabio Wardley meeting Michael Coffie for the vacant WBA Continental belt. There's also a tasty-looking middleweight matchup between Ammo Williams and River Wilson-Bent, while much-hyped lightweight prospect Jordan Flynn takes on Kane Baker on the undercard.

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin (heavyweight)

Fabio Wardley vs Michael Polite Coffie (WBA Continental heavyweight title fight)

Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros (flyweight)

Austin Williams vs River Wilson-Bent (middleweight)

Campbell Hatton vs Louis Fielding (super-lightweight)

John Hedges vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Jordan Flynn vs Kane Barker (super featherweight)

Juergen Uldedaj vs Benoit Huber (cruiserweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Georgi Velichkov (super-lightweight)