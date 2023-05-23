How to watch I Kissed a Boy online and stream gay dating show from anywhere

How to watch I Kissed a Boy

Watching the UK's first every gay dating show is simple and easy. It’s 100% free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK, with no official word on whether the show will be internationally broadcast as of yet. However, if you happen to be travelling, you can connect to BBC iPlayer from anywhere when you purchase a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally New episodes: every Sunday and Monday at 9pm BST Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere

I Kissed a Boy preview

Feel like Love Island doesn't offer nearly enough diversity? Well, the BBC's first ever gay dating show might just be the answer. Presented by LGBTQIA+ ally and icon Dannii Minogue and narrated by Layton Williams (Bad Education), I Kissed a Boy hinges it all on that first kiss. Need to know more? Well, we explain how to watch I Kissed a Boy online from anywhere below.

Throwing together ten single gay men, I Kissed a Boy begins with each boy being matched up by the producers based on interviews where contestants were asked what they were looking for in a potential partner. The moment they meet, they must lock lips. No beating around the bush, the couples can find out from the offset if there is that all-important spark.

No villas in sight here either, I Kissed a Boy is set in a romantic Italian 'Masseria' (a cross between a fort and a farm). Tango tans and Turkey teeth are out too, thanks to a refreshing selection of contestants across body type, race, and social class. As for reviews, The Guardian calls I Kissed a Boy "a queer summer treat".

Promising all the dating drama you could want, strap yourself in for plenty of 'Kiss-Offs' under the Italian sun. Airing now in the UK, we explain how to watch I Kissed a Boy from anywhere and for free.

How to watch I Kissed a Boy online in the UK FREE

I Kissed a Boy began airing on BBC Three on May 13 with a double bill, with new episodes every Sunday and Monday night at 9pm BST. After its aired on TV, you can then watch I Kissed a Boy online and for FREE via BBC iPlayer. It’s possible to tune in through most live TV providers, or log into the iPlayer web app through your smart TV (or smart TV streaming sticks), iPhone, Android phone, tablet, PlayStation, Xbox, or laptop. If you're outside of the UK and want to stream episodes of I Kissed a Boy, you can still access BBC iPlayer with a VPN account, allowing you to connect just like you were back home. Not only that, but Express VPN is also offering a 30-day all-your-money-back guarantee, allowing you to try before you buy. Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch I Kissed a Boy from outside your country

You can watch I Kissed a Boy for free from the UK, but bear in mind that if you're abroad and away from home you won't be able to stream new episodes through BBC iPlayer outside of the UK.

However, you can get around this with a VPN, a fantastic bit of software that lets you to virtually port your device back to your country of residence – thereby letting you gain access to all the streaming services and content you’d normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to watch I Kissed a Boy from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch I Kissed a Boy online

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer while abroad is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for UK citizens abroad.

Can I watch I Kissed a Boy in the US?

I Kissed a Boy has only just started in the UK, and while it appears to be gaining popularity, it doesn't currently have an official broadcaster in the US as of yet.

A Brit abroad in the States? You can use a VPN to alter your IP address, however, and keep streaming as if you were right at home.

How to watch I Kissed a Boy online in Canada

Unfortunately, much like in the States, I Kissed a Boy doesn't have a streaming home in Canada. Of course, if and when this changes, we will update this page with the latest information on how to watch I Kissed a Boy.

Don't forget: Brits visiting Canada can use a VPN to watch I Kissed a Boy from anywhere on the planet.

How to watch I Kissed a Boy online in Australia

It's much the same sad situation Down Under with I Kissed a Boy yet to be picked up by an Australian network. Should this change, we'll endeavour to update this page so you can tune in.

Visiting Australia when new episodes air? You can simply purchase a VPN and connect to BBC iPlayer and watch I Kissed a Boy online from wherever you are.

(Image credit: BBC)

A Kissed a Boy contestants

Ben Clark - 28, from Edinburgh

Gareth Valentino - 28, from Kilkeel

Jake Devline-Reed - 27, from Swansea

Joseph Mendez - 23, from London

Kailum Webster - 25, from Brighton

Mikey Connor - 28, from Liverpool

Ollie King - 27, from Brighton

Ross Bester - 27, from Manchester

Subomi Onanuga - 29, from London

Josh Cemaloglu - 24, from Rhyl

Robert 'Bobski' Budzynski - 23, from Harlow

Ceejay - 26

Dan Glendinning - 27, from London

Vitor Moreira - 27, from London

I Kissed a Boy full episode guide

Episode 1 – Out now

Ten single guys are matched up and meet for the first time... with a kiss. Get ready for the UK’s first ever gay dating show, with pop icon Dannii Minogue playing Cupid.

Episode 2 – Out now

New boy Mikey turns heads, Ben questions his feelings for Ollie, and the Masseria sees its first love triangle. Everyone has a big decision to make at the first Kiss-Off.

Episode 3 – Out now

Mikey reveals his decision at the Kiss-Off, and the boys face their first Chemistry Test - leading to drama, tension and some couples drifting apart. Luckily, Dannii Minogue has a plan.

Episode 4 – Out now

Sparks fly as three new boys enter the Masseria. Mikey and Ollie go head to head, Ben’s broken heart looks set to be mended, and Gareth opens up about his past.

Episode 5 – May 28, 2023

The boys face the most dramatic Kiss-Off yet, and tensions reach boiling point when a rift forms in the group, leading to a very dramatic dinner party.

Episode 6 – May 28, 2023

The dinner party concludes with heated words and bruised relationships, but the love game gets back on track when Dannii introduces two new boys - just in time for the Kiss-Off.

Episode 7 – June 4, 2023

TBC

Episode 8 - June 4, 2023

TBC