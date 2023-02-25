Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere

Watch a Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers live stream

You can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers on streaming service The Zeus Network. The PPV is priced evenly all over the world. The costs is the same no matter your local currency. For example the Mayweather vs Chalmers PPV is priced at £24.88 in the UK, $29.99 in the US, $40.16 in Canada and $43.30 in Australia. If you're abroad but looking to pay in your usual currency, without incurring foreign exchange fees, then you can use a VPN to access Zeus as if you were home (opens in new tab).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, February 25 Start time (main card): 7pm GMT / 6am AEDT / 2pm ET / 11am PT Main event time (est): 10pm GMT / 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 9am AEDT Live stream: Zeus Network

Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers: preview

Widely regarded as the greatest boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather makes his first ever appearance in a UK ring as he takes on reality TV show celebrity Aaron Chalmers in an exhibition match at London's O2 Arena.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing in 2017 with an unblemished 50-0 record, but the lure of the ring, along with some healthy paychecks, has seen him drawn back for a succession of exhibition fights.

This sixth show fight follows match-ups with social media star Logan Paul, a couple of Japanese MMA fighters and his old sparring partner Don “Dangerous” Moore.

Mayweather last stepped in the ring at the end of 2022 when he stopped KSI's brother Deji in the sixth round of their exhibition fight.

The 46-year-old now takes on an unlikely adversary in the form of Aaron "The Joker" Chalmers, best known for his appearances on UK reality TV shows Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach.

The 35-year-old from Newcastle turned his hand to MMA with appearances on Bellator and BAMMA cards, and has recently launched a boxing career under the tutelage of David Haye's trainer Adam Booth.

Mayweather had originally been due to take on Liam Harrison for this event but the English Muay Thai fighter was forced to pull out with a knee injury, allowing Chalmers to step in at short notice for a once-in-a lifetime bout against a boxing legend in front of 20,000 spectators in London.

Here's how to watch a Mayweather vs Chalmers live stream, no matter where you happen to be in the world.

Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers live stream: watch on Zeus Network worldwide

(opens in new tab) Streaming service Zeus Network has the exclusive broadcast rights to show the Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers fight all over the world, including the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Coverage of the undercard card starts at 7pm GMT in the UK and 2pm ET / 11am PT in the US and Canada, and 6am AEDT in Australia on Sunday. The headline act is expected to start at around 10pm GMT in the UK and 5pm ET / 2pm PT in the US and Canada, while it's a provisional time of 9am AEDT in Australia on Sunday morning for Mayweather and Chalmers' ring walks. Zeus Network can be accessed via dedicated apps for Apple, Android and Fire TV devices, with the PPV fee for this event priced at £24.88 in the UK, $29.99 in the US, $40.16 in Canada and $43.30 in Australia.

How to live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Chalmers from abroad

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers full card

Here's the official line-up for Saturday's action the O2 Arena:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers (Exhibition)

Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee

Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim (Cruiserweight)

J’Hon Ingram vs. Meeks Kastelo (Lightweight)

Antonio Zepeda vs. Christopher Lovejoy (Heavyweight)

Kevin Johnson vs. Mike Hales (Super welterweight)

Sammy-Jo Luxton vs. Hayley Barraclough (Light heavyweight)