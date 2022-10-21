How to watch World Cup 2022: live stream every fixture from anywhere

It’s the FIFA World Cup Trophy that elevates teams and individuals to legendary status and haunts those who weren’t so lucky for the rest of their lives. The FIFA World Cup 2022, so controversial for so many reasons, is likely to be the last dance for Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazil’s Neymar. None has yet to lift the great prize. Who will be crowned champions at Qatar 2022? Here's how to watch a 2022 World Cup live stream from anywhere.

Those three teams are among the pre-tournament favorites, but only if those iconic shirts don't swallow them whole. Kylian Mbappe's France are the reigning champions and another nation with grand ambitions, but despite the immense talent of the squad, things don't tend to go to plan when Les Bleus try to defend a title.

England are another team who know all about crumbling under the weight of expectation, but this new generation, led by Harry Kane, has shown itself to be a serious force on the big stage, while Germany and Spain, despite their recent travails, almost always come good when it matters.

Belgium's post-Golden Age side has largely been written off but Kevin de Bruyne may have something to say about it, the Netherlands will be relieved to finally be back where they belong, and Wales will blow off the cobwebs and wheel out Gareth Bale for one last job.

Follow our guide on how to watch World Cup 2022 wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022: live stream every game for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can watch every game of the World Cup for FREE, with the tournament split evenly between the BBC and ITV. Both channels will be showing the final. Every game will also be live streamed on the broadcasters' respective platforms - just make sure you possess a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab). Both BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) are free to use and work across a wide range of devices. However, bear in mind that ITV plans to relaunch ITV Hub as ITVX this November. World Cup 2022 scheduled UK During the first two rounds of the group stage, kick-offs are scheduled for 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm GMT. For the final round of the group stage and throughout the knockouts, kick-off times will be 3pm and 7pm GMT.

Watch a World Cup 2022 live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your apparent location and World 2022 live streams from any country and streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch every World Cup 2022 live stream on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) World Cup 2022 schedule Australia During the first two rounds of the group stage, kick-offs are scheduled for 9pm, 12am, 3am and 6am AEDT. For the final round of the group stage and throughout the knockouts, kick-off times will be 2am and 6am AEDT.

How to watch World Cup 2022: live stream soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. World Cup 2022 schedule USA During the first two rounds of the group stage, kick-offs are scheduled for 5am, 8am, 11am and 2am ET. For the final round of the group stage and throughout the knockouts, kick-off times will be 10am and 2pm ET. The cheapest way to watch World Cup 2022 without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $35 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

World Cup 2022 live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch 2022 World Cup soccer in Canada, though at the time of writing it isn't clear if the channel will be showing every game or a selection of games. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a World Cup 2022 live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year World Cup 2022 schedule Canada Kick-off times are 5am, 8am, 11am and 2am ET during the first two rounds of the group stage. During the final round of the group stage and all the way through the knockouts, kick-offs are scheduled for 10am and 2pm ET. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch World Cup 2022 in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand. World Cup 2022 schedule New Zealand During the first two rounds of the group stage, kick-offs are scheduled for 11pm, 2am, 5am and 8am NZDT. For the final round of the group stage and throughout the knockouts, kick-off times will be 4am and 8am NZDT. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. World Cup 2022 schedule India During the first two rounds of the group stage, kick-offs are scheduled for 3.30pm, 6.30pm, 9.30pm and 12.30am IST. For the final round of the group stage and throughout the knockouts, kick-off times will be 8.30pm and 12.30am IST. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

World Cup 2022 groups

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP STAGE

Sunday, November 20

4pm - Qatar vs Ecuador

Monday, November 21

1pm - England vs Iran

4pm - Senegal vs Netherlands

7pm - United States vs Wales

Tuesday, November 22

10am - Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

1pm - Denmark vs Tunisia

4pm - Mexico vs Poland

7pm - France vs Australia

Wednesday, November 23

10am - Morocco vs Croatia

1pm - Germany vs Japan

4pm - Spain vs Costa Rica

7pm - Belgium vs Canada

Thursday, November 24

10am - Switzerland vs Cameroon

1pm - Uruguay vs South Korea

4pm - Portugal vs Ghana

7pm - Brazil vs Serbia

Friday, November 25

10am - Wales vs Iran

1pm - Qatar vs Senegal

4pm - Netherlands vs Ecuador

7pm - England vs United States

Saturday, November 26

10am - Tunisia vs Australia

1pm - Poland vs Saudi Arabia

4pm - France vs Denmark

7pm - Argentina vs Mexico

Sunday, November 27

10am - Japan vs Costa Rica

1pm - Belgium vs Morocco

4pm - Croatia vs Canada

7pm - Spain vs Germany

Monday, November 28

10am - Cameroon vs Serbia

1pm - South Korea vs Ghana

4pm - Brazil vs Switzerland

7pm - Portugal vs Uruguay

Tuesday, November 29

3pm - Ecuador vs Senegal

3pm - Netherlands vs Qatar

7pm - Iran vs United States

7pm - Wales vs England

Wednesday, November 30

3pm - Tunisia vs France

3pm - Australia vs Denmark

7pm - Poland vs Argentina

7pm - Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Thursday, December 1

3pm - Canada vs Morocco

3pm - Croatia vs Belgium

7pm - Japan vs Spain

7pm - Costa Rica vs Germany

Friday, December 2

3pm - Ghana vs Uruguay

3pm - South Korea vs Portugal

7pm - Serbia vs Switzerland

7pm - Cameroon vs Brazil

KNOCKOUTS

Saturday, December 3

3pm - A1 vs B2

7pm - C1 vs D2

Sunday, December 4

3pm - B1 vs A2

7pm - D1 vs C2

Monday, December 5

3pm - E1 vs F2

7pm - G1 vs H2

Tuesday, December 6

3pm - F1 vs E2

7pm - H1 vs G2

Friday, December 9

3pm - Quarter-Final 1

7pm - Quarter-Final 2

Saturday, December 10

3pm - Quarter-Final 3

7pm - Quarter-Final 4

Tuesday, December 13

7pm - Semi-Final 1

Wednesday, December 14

7pm - Semi-Final 2

Saturday, December 17

3pm - Third-Place Playoff

Sunday, December 18

3pm - 2022 World Cup Final

Why is the 2022 World Cup controversial?

"Controversial" is a polite way of describing the Qatar World Cup. One of the grimmest aspects is the alleged treatment of the hundreds of thousands of mainly migrant construction workers that have built the infrastructure for the tournament, almost from scratch.

Reports suggest (opens in new tab) that they have been forced to work in unbearable heat and often without adequate safety measures in place, share cramped and squalid living spaces alongside tens of fellow laborers, for little pay or in some cases no pay at all. It's been claimed (opens in new tab) that thousands have lost their lives on the project in the 10 years since the World Cup was awarded to Qatar, and others who have mounted protests about unpaid wages have been arrested and deported. It is also apparently notoriously difficult for them to change their jobs.

The building of the stadiums is not the only controversial issue. The law in Qatar (opens in new tab) states that women require consent from a male ‘guardian’ in order to be able to marry, and in some cases travel or study abroad, work, or receive reproductive healthcare. It is also difficult for women to initiate a divorce. Same-sex relationships are punishable with up to seven years in prison, which led the former president of FIFA, Sepp Blatter, to remark in 2010 (opens in new tab) that gay fans “should refrain from any sexual activities”, a comment he later apologised (opens in new tab) for.

Suspicions of corruption proved to be well-founded even before the FIFA vote (opens in new tab) that handed Qatar the World Cup, when Amos Adamu, a member of the then-FIFA Executive Committee, was banned for three years (opens in new tab) over allegations that he tried to sell his votes for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Those suspicions gathered more strength in the intervening years, although the Garcia report cleared both Russia and Qatar of bribery and corruption in their respective World Cup bids in 2014.

You can find much more detailed information on these topics at Amnesty.org (opens in new tab).

World Cup 2022 Qatar stadiums

Only one of the eight stadia that are being used for World Cup 2022 existed when the FIFA Executive Committee voted for Qatar to host the tournament in December 2010.

That was the Khalifa International Stadium, which was built in 1976 but redeveloped in 2017. All of the others are new-builds.

According to (opens in new tab) a Guardian investigation, more than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka alone died in Qatar between 2011 and 2020.

At the time of publication, in February 2021, the Qatar government claimed that only three people had died as a direct consequence of stadium construction work. It added that the deaths of 34 other migrant workers at stadium construction sites were not work-related.

The 80,000-capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium, one of three venues to be opened in November 2021, will stage 10 games, including the final and a semi-final.

Al Bayt Stadium, which is the only venue more than 20 miles away from Doha, the capital of Qatar, will host the opening game and the other semi-final.

Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail - 80,000 capacity

Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - 60,000 capacity

Stadium 974, Doha - 40,000 capacity

Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - 40,000 capacity

Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan - 45,416 capacity

Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan - 45,350 capacity

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan - 44,740 capacity

Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah - 40,000 capacity

Can you still buy World Cup 2022 tickets?

At the time of publication, it's still possible to buy tickets for the 2022 World Cup, but FIFA has dubbed this period of sales, which will run until the World Cup final on December 18, the 'Last Minute Sales Phase'.

You'll have to create an account with FIFA Ticketing (opens in new tab) in order to purchase a ticket, and it's likely that most of the glamorous fixtures would have already sold out by now.

Of course, there are plenty of resale tickets being touted online for dramatically inflated fees, with some being listed for well over than £1,000 on Live Football Tickets (opens in new tab).

Where is the next World Cup?

The next World Cup will be the first to be jointly hosted by three countries: USA, Mexico and Canada.

The tournament, which is expected to be held across June and July 2026, will be the first to feature 48 countries instead of the usual 32, divided into 16 groups of three teams. There will be 80 games in total, up from 64.

While Mexico and Canada will stage 10 games each, USA will host 60, including the entirety of the knockout stages from the quarter-finals onwards.

World Cup winners