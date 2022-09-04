Tour of Britain live stream: how to watch all cycling stages online from anywhere – route, schedule, start time

The 18th edition of the Tour of Britain looks all set to be memorable cycling extravaganza, with a big name line-up expected along with the promise of the toughest finish in the race’s history. The UK's biggest cycle race this year sees the peloton tackle a 1,352km journey from Aberdeen down to the Isle of Wight. Join us for a spin as we explain how to get a 2022 Tour of Britain live stream and watch UCI WorldTour cycling online from anywhere.

Tour of Britain live stream 2022 Dates: Sunday, September 4 - Sunday, September 11 FREE live stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: try No. 1 overall VPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab) Global live streams: Eurosport / Discovery+ / GCN+ (UK) | GCN+ (US, CA, AU)

The race begins with two stages in Scotland before working its way south through England. By the time the riders make the finish line at The Needles they will have endured 18,572m of climbing.

Along with a series of medium mountain stages, and flat city circuits, this year's event returns to Yorkshire and also features its first ever full stages in the counties of Dorset and Gloucestershire.

Last year's event saw Belgium's Wout van Aert win the final stage in thrilling style to pip Great Britain's Ethan Hayter to overall victory. Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2022 Tour of Britain live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Tour of Britain live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Every stage of the race is being shown in the UK on ITV4, which means anyone can watch a Tour of Britain 2022 live stream using the channel's ITV Hub (opens in new tab) platform. Just make sure you have a valid UK TV license, of course. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch ITV Hub anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) Most of the stages begin between 10.30am and 11am BST, but you can scroll down for the full schedule. ITV Hub is available on your browser and most smart platforms. Cycling fans in the UK can also watch the race on Eurosport, GCN+, and Discovery+ but why pay when you don't have to?

How to watch Tour of Britain 2022 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the Tour of Britain but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Tour of Britain live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've tested dozens of VPNs and think ExpressVPN is quite simply the best (opens in new tab). Quick, secure, and intuitive to use, Express will have you streaming the latest blockbuster movies and binge-worthy TV in no time. Plus, its supported by dozens of devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, and many more. You can try it for free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Better yet, if you decide to subscribe to ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) and opt for their annual plan, you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE – pretty amazing value really. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you have it, all you need to do is turn on your VPN, select a server location back in your country, and then go to the broadcaster's website/app and watch as if you were back at home.

2022 Tour of Britain, route, schedule and start times

(Image credit: Tour of Britain)

Stage 1 - Sunday, September 4 at 10.45am BST, 5.45am ET, 7.45pm AEST

Stage 2 - Monday, September 5 at 10.45am BST, 5.45am ET, 7.45pm AEST

Stage 3 - Tuesday, September 6 at 11am BST, 6am ET, 8pm AEST

Stage 4 - Wednesday, September 7 at 11.15am BST, 6.15am ET, 8.15pm AEST

Stage 5 - Thursday, September 8 at 10.30am BST, 5.30am ET, 7.30pm AEST

Stage 6 - Friday, September 9 at 10.45am BST, 5.45am ET, 7.45pm AEST

Stage 7 - Saturday, September 10 at 10.45am BST, 5.45am ET, 7.45pm AEST

Stage 8 - Sunday, September 11 at 10.45am BST, 5.45am ET, 7.45pm AEST

How to watch Tour of Britain 2022: US cycling live stream details

(opens in new tab) US-based cycling fans can live stream the Tour of Britain with a GCN+ subscription, which costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 annually. Start times vary, but you'll need to prepare for some sleepy loss, as most of the stages begin at 6am ET / 3am PT or earlier. You can find the schedule higher up the page. And if you're currently out of the US but want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route (opens in new tab) set out above.

How to watch Tour of Britain 2022: live stream cycling in Australia

(opens in new tab) You can tune into the Tour of Britain Down Under with a GCN+ subscription, which costs $12.99 per month or $64.99 annually. Start times vary, but most of the stages get underway at around 7.30pm AEST. You can find the schedule above. If you're not currently in Oz, you can download a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.

Trending: how to watch Love Island 2021

How to watch the 2022 Tour of Britain: live stream cycling in Canada