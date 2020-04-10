Steam screenshot folder: where to find it in Windows, macOS and Linux

Whether you just want to capture a stunning scene from one of the year's best PC games or you’re trying to troubleshoot a problem you’re experiencing while playing, taking a screenshot using Steam’s built-in shortcut key makes the process incredibly simple — finding where that screenshot was saved however isn’t as intuitive.

Don’t worry though, we’re here to show you how to find Steam’s screenshot folder, whether through the client itself or directly using your file system.

How to find Steam's screenshot folder using the Steam client

(Image credit: Future)

The easiest way to find Steam’s screenshot folder is through Steam itself. In the menu bar, click on "View" and select “Screenshots” from the drop-down menu. If you have taken any screenshots, they’ll be shown here where you’ll have some options about what to do with them.

(Image credit: Future)

While interesting in itself, what we’re looking for is the button down at the bottom that says “Show On Disk.” Clicking that will open up your system’s file explorer in the directory where that specific screenshot is stored.

If for whatever reason you can’t access the Steam client and you need to find the image file Steam saved to your system, it will vary depending on which system you use.

How to find Steam's screenshot folder using your computer's file system

The first place to start is by going to Steam’s installation directory:

On Windows 8 and Windows 10, the default is C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam.

On a Mac, the default is Users/{username}/Library/Application Support/Steam, with username being the Mac username, not the Steam username.

On a Linux system, the default is ~/.local/share/Steam.

If you've installed Steam somewhere else, you'll need to navigate to the Steam folder wherever you installed it. Once you’ve found Steam’s installation directory, do the following to find the screenshot you are looking for.

Navigate to the “userdata” directory. Depending on how many accounts you have set up in your Steam client, you will see one or more folders with a number in place of its name. That is the user ID number for the different accounts. In the overwhelming majority of cases, there will likely just be one folder, but if you have multiple users, it might take a little bit of probing and backtracking to find the folder assigned to your account.

Navigate to and open your user folder and look for the folder labeled “760.” Open that folder and open the folder inside labeled “remote.”

Now comes the real tricky part: Just as every user has an ID, so does every game. If you have a large library of games, clicking through each numbered folder is not going to be an efficient way to find your screenshot. An easier way is to go to this website and search for the game you’re looking for. You can search by either game id or by the title of the game.

Once you know your game’s ID, navigate to that folder and open it. Navigate to the folder labeled “screenshots” and your screenshot will be in this folder.