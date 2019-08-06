Samsung Galaxy Note 10 live stream: how to watch the big phone launch live

Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy Note 10 on August 7 (that's tomorrow), and the phone is expected to come in at least two different variants.

If you're excited about either the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10 Plus, you'll likely want to tune in to see the launch as it happens.

When is the Galaxy Note 10 launch? It's tomorrow, Wednesday August 7. The event is set to start at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST or 7AM AEDT on Thursday August 8. How long will the launch last? Around an hour, perhaps a little longer

We've put together this guide so you can watch along live and see the phone for the very first time.

Be sure to stick with TechRadar as we'll have a live blog up and running talking you through the entire launch as and when it happens too. We'll be live at the Unpacked event in New York, so we should also be able to give you our first thoughts on the phone.

We've also tried the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch

Samsung is likely to host its live stream on a variety of platforms, but we know for certain you'll be able to watch it on Samsung's own website here.

An exact video for the live stream has yet to be uploaded, but the website confirms it'll be running there. If it's anything like in previous years, you can also expect a live stream to be running on both YouTube and Twitter.

As and when we spot those links, we'll be sure to put them in here so you're able to follow along and see the Galaxy Note 10 first.