Qatar vs Ecuador live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

World Cup 2022 will be a tournament like no other, so it's fitting that it kicks off with Qatar vs Ecuador, a fixture that's never been played on this stage before. There's no getting away from the reason why. Qatar is hosting the World Cup having never qualified for the competition. However, Felix Sanchez has turned a nation with no prior football culture into the Asian champions, and they've spent the last 12 years preparing for this game. Here's how to watch a Qatar vs Ecuador live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Qatar vs Ecuador live stream Dates: Sunday, November 20 Kick-off time: 7pm AST (local) / 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT / 9.30pm IST / 3am AEDT / 5am NZDT Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) (AU) | Peacock TV (opens in new tab) (US) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

The Maroon are the third lowest-ranking side in the competition but, as we saw with South Africa in 2010 and Russia in 2018, the attention of the world can transform unfancied outfits into apparent world-beaters. Qatar may also prove to be more dangerous than many spectators expect.

They beat South Korea and Japan en route to a shock Asian Cup triumph three years ago, and have since gained valuable experience around the world, having been allowed to participate in the Copa America and the Gold Cup. In Almoez Ali they have a striker who's honed his craft under the tutelage of Hernan Crespo, while flying wing-back Homam Al-Amin is considered the jewel in Sanchez's setup.

Former Boca Juniors coach Gustavo Alfaro took over an Ecuador team that failed to make the cut for the last World Cup, and he's turned La Tricolor's fortunes around spectacularly. They qualified at the expense of Chile and Colombia, and in recent months Alfaro's main man, Moises Caicedo, has emerged as one of the world's best young midfielders. Even he may need to take a back seat to the dancing feet of Gonzalo Plata though.

Whomever you're supporting, follow our guide on how to watch a Qatar vs Ecuador live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK.

Qatar vs Ecuador live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch a Qatar vs Ecuador live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022 and want to tune into your home coverage of the tournament, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked - but you can use a VPN to unlock access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location and access any streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Qatar vs Ecuador live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch Qatar vs Ecuador, along with every World Cup 2022 game, on free-to-air SBS. You can tune in on TV or live stream Qatar vs Ecuador using SBS On Demand (opens in new tab). Just be warned that Qatar vs Ecuador kicks off at 3am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning, with coverage beginning at 2am. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

How to watch Qatar vs Ecuador: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US can watch Qatar vs Ecuador on FS1 and Peacock TV (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 11am ET / 8am PT on Sunday morning. FS1 shares TV rights to the 2022 World Cup group stage with Fox, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. Qatar vs Ecuador live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month, but first there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). Every game of the World Cup is also being shown on Peacock TV, but the catch is that commentary will be in Spanish. To make up for that, Qatar vs Ecuador and a few other games are being shown for FREE. The Peacock price (opens in new tab) comes in at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) and the service also offers live coverage of the NFL, EPL and WWE. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

Qatar vs Ecuador live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Qatar vs Ecuador live stream. Kick-off is at 11am ET / 8am PT on Sunday morning, with coverage beginning at 9am ET / 6am PT. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

Qatar vs Ecuador live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including Qatar vs Ecuador. Kick-off is at 5am NZDT bright and early on Monday morning. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember, you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. You can live stream Qatar vs Ecuador from 9.30pm IST on Sunday night. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Qatar vs Ecuador team news

Qatar's main concern leading into the World Cup was the fitness of Akram Afif, the team's creator in chief who was named Asia's player of the year in 2019. He's been blighted by ankle and thigh injuries in recent years, but the Qatar Stars League, where all 26 members of the squad ply their trade, took a break two months ago to ensure a clean bill of health.

Roberto Arbeloda, Ecuador's most experienced defender, has made the squad despite only just returning from an ankle fracture, as is striker Ayrton Preciado, who suffered a broken leg in February. Winger Joao Rojas is out of action with an ACL tear, while Byron Castillo has been left out of the squad because of the controversy surrounding his nationality.

World Cup 2022 Group A table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group A standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 Ecuador 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0

World Cup 2022 Group A fixtures

(All times GMT. Subtract 5 hours for ET. Add 11 hours for AEDT.)

GROUP A FIXTURES

Sunday, November 20

4pm - Qatar vs Ecuador

Monday, November 21

4pm - Senegal vs Netherlands

Friday, November 25

1pm - Qatar vs Senegal

4pm - Netherlands vs Ecuador

Tuesday, November 29

3pm - Ecuador vs Senegal

3pm - Netherlands vs Qatar