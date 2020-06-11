PS5 games reveal live stream: how to watch The Future of Gaming event today

Wondering how to watch the PS5 games reveal event today, officially known as The Future of Gaming? You can watch the PS5 live stream below imminently, as Sony unveils a first look at new PlayStation 5 games, giving us a glimpse of what we'll be playing after the PS5 launches in the Holiday 2020 period. Check out our PS5 games reveal live blog for constantly updated analysis on everything revealed in the livestream.

The PS5 games reveal live stream is today, and it's so close: you can watch it on June 11 at 1PM PDT / 4PM EDT / 9PM BST / 6AM AEST. The Future of Gaming will last a little over an hour, which Sony confirmed when it announced the PS5 live stream. It's not impossible we'll see PS5 gameplay during the live stream, but Sony has specifically called this a 'first look' and 'digital showcase', without using 'gameplay' to describe what The Future of Gaming is.

Sony has a real opportunity to get a lead on Microsoft with the PS5, here, after the first Xbox Series X gameplay reveal ended up being a little disappointing. You can watch the PS5 games reveal below, and we'll discuss our expectations of The Future of Gaming event, too.

How to watch the PS5 games reveal event The Future of Gaming

The PS5 games reveal event will stream on multiple channels, including PlayStation's official YouTube page, which you can watch above when the time comes. The Future of Gaming will also be streamed on the official PlayStation Twitch channel if you'd like to watch it there. The official PlayStation website will host the stream, too.

What to expect from the PS5 reveal event

Sony has said that the Future of Gaming will run for a little over an hour, presented in 1080p 30fps (though the actual games will look tons better on a 4K TV when they launch, obviously). The event has been described as "a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday."

Expect to see brand new PS5 games for the first time, then. This should be the biggest next-gen reveal event of the year so far: we're not expecting to see the console in full or to learn the PS5 price and release date just yet, but the games are the reason you buy any new console. This will be a huge deal.

Expect a mix of PS5 exclusives that'll be published by Sony and third-party games from other publishers. Whether we'll see any actual gameplay demos is more of a question. Sony has only described this event as a 'first look' and a 'digital showcase'.

In terms of the games we can expect at the event, that's more of a mystery right now. The writer of Dead Space, though, has teased that his new PS5 game will be revealed there, and Sony Santa Monica's Jeet Shroff has possibly hinted that the God of War studio will play a part.

We think of the most obvious candidates for a reveal at the PS5 event, a Horizon Zero Dawn sequel makes the most sense, since the game was released more than three years ago. Some speculate a new Gran Turismo game will be shown off, too, as a technical showcase for the console.

You won't want to miss it, either way.