New South Wales vs Queensland live stream: how to watch the State of Origin Game 1

It’s almost time for State of Origin Game 1, and what once seemed like another sure win for the NSW Blues is starting to look less certain with a resurgent Queensland side – whatever happens, we’re just hours away from finding out. The 2022 State of Origin series opener is tonight at 8:10pm AEST in Sydney, Australia. Here’s how you can watch a New South Wales vs Queensland live stream wherever you are in the world.

Tonight’s game marks the first time former Melbourne Storm and Queensland player Billy Slater will coach the Maroons. He’ll be joined by rugby league legends Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston as assistant coaches, along with Josh Hannay.

Adding to the Blues woes is the loss of key players Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell. Trbojevic is off with a shoulder injury, while Mitchell was ruled out of Game 1 due to hamstring injury – he now also looks doubtful for Game 2 following a positive Covid-19 test.

Their absence is a real blow to the NSW side, particularly in the face of Queensland’s lineup. Daly Cherry-Evans is returning as captain of the side, with a backline including Kalyn Ponga, Xavier Coates and Cameron Munster. Making his debut for the Maroons tonight is Broncos winger Selwyn Cobbo, who’s had a stellar second season in the NRL this year.

This all looks to spell trouble for the Blues, but the NSW side still have undeniable power in its own line up. Blues coach Brad Fittler has named seven players from the Penrith Panthers in the squad, with a backline including Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai and Brian To'o. Keen to watch the series opener? Here’s how to watch State of Origin Game 1 live no matter where you are.

Watch a NSW vs QLD live stream for FREE

How to watch State of the Origin from anywhere

If you’re an Aussie that wants to catch that free Channel 9 coverage but you’re currently abroad, you’ll discover that the access is geo-blocked. It’s annoying, but not impossible to get past, as you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were in the country.

Use a VPN to stream the State of Origin from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the Australia in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to 9Now and start watching the rugby as if you were back at home.

How to watch State of the Origin: live stream in New Zealand

How to watch State of the Origin rugby in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, State of the Origin rugby games are being shown Sky TV. That means that rugby league fans will want to look at Sky Sports (opens in new tab) to watch the games. Sky subscribers get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab), as detailed below.

Watch the State of Origin series in the rest of the world

If you live outside of Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands or anywhere else where the TV rights have not been picked up, you can still watch the State of Origin online with the Watch NRL (opens in new tab) streaming service.

Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199