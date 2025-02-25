Australia vs South Africa live stream: Watch ICC Champions Trophy online (it's free) – match delayed

Stream Australia vs South Africa free on Tamasha (Pakistan restricted)

Match was set for 9am GMT / 2pm PKT but is currently delayed due to rain

Currently the two top teams in their group, Australia vs South Africa could prove to be a decisive game in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as it will influence who makes it out of Group B and into the weekend's semi-finals.

Pat Cummins' Australia side have had a mixed start to the year, taking test victories but losing to Sri Lanka in two ODIs warming up to this tournament. However, their win over England in their opening match will have delivered some confidence.

South Africa were also beaten in their warm-up ODIs, but beat Afghanistan on Friday to sit top of the Group B table, so a win against Australia could secure their place in the semis.

At present, however, the important match is delayed due to rain in Rawalpindi. They have until 7.30pm local time (2.30pm GMT/1.30am AEDT) to start the game, otherwise it will have to be postponed.

Here's a quick guide to how to watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream from anywhere and for free.

What happens in Australia vs South Africa is abandoned? If the rain doesn't let up – and it doesn't seem to be – and the match is abandoned, both teams will take a point. This would mean their final matches would determine who goes through to the semi-finals – Australia face Afghanistan on Friday, whilst South Africa are playing England on Saturday, If the match is going to be played, it needs to start by 7.30pm PKT/2.30pm GMT/1.30am AEDT, but it's likely that it could be abandoned before then.

Can I watch Australia vs South Africa for free?

Australia vs South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy is free in Pakistan, and you can watch live streams on both Tamasha and PTV Sports.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa from anywhere

Although Australia vs South Africa is free to watch on Tamasha and PTV Sports, these websites are only available in Pakistan.

Cricket lovers currently traveling or working outside Pakistan will need to use a VPN to access the free ICC Champions Trophy streams.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa live streams online in the US

You can watch Australia vs South Africa live online on Willow in the US.

Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

Not got cable? No problem – Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch Australia vs South Africa cricket live streams in the UK

2025 ICC Champions Trophy live streams – including Group B clash Australia vs South Africa – will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket in the UK. Sky Sports sports channels cost from £22 a month.

Where to watch Australia vs South Africa in Australia

The Australia vs South Africa match will be shown on Prime Video in Australia.

Amazon Prime currently has three plans on offer: Monthly plan with ads (AU$9.99), monthly plan without ads (AU$12.98) and the yearly plan (AU$79)

Watch Australia vs South Africa live across India

The Australia vs South Africa match in the Champions Trophy will be televised on Star Sports and Network 18 channels, with free live streams available on JioStar app.

AUS vs RSA full squads

Australia

Steve Smith (C), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (C), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Tony de Zorzie, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

ICC Champions Trophy (2025) schedule

Group A

February 19: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Karachi)

February 20: Bangladesh vs India (Dubai)

February 23: Pakistan vs India (Dubai)

February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi)

February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)

March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)

Group B

February 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa (Karachi)

February 22: Australia vs England (Lahore)

February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)

February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)

March 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)

Semi-finals

March 4: Semi-final 1 - A1 v B2 (Dubai)

March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)

Final

March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)