Iran vs USA live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online

Iran play the USA at World Cup 2022 in search of their very first appearance in the knockout stages of the tournament. While the USMNT have qualified on multiple occasions, it's all rather new for this particular crop of footballers. It's a winner-takes-all match at the Al-Thumama Stadium. Not one to miss. Here's how to watch an Iran vs USA live stream at World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Iran vs USA live stream Date: Tuesday, November 29 Venue: Al-Thumama Stadium FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

The 2022 World Cup has so far been one of mixed emotions for the USA. They have displayed more quality and threat than many pundits predicted. That's in large part thanks to Chelsea's dangerous Christian Pulisic in attack, backed by an impressive midfield trio of Tyler Adams, Yusuf Musah and Weston McKennie.

That's all very well, but after their opening games they still only have two draws and two points to show for them. So they'll have to go one better on Tuesday than they did against Wales and England because only a win will be enough to earn them a place in the last 16.

For Iran, a draw will secure passage to their first ever appearance in a World Cup knockout stage. That seemed a very long way away as they came off the pitch following the 6-2 thrashing England handed them. It took until the eighth minute of stoppage time before they finally broke the deadlock with Wales. Can they give their country something else to cheer amid turmoil back home?

Iran vs USA kicks off at the Al-Thumama Stadium at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET. Follow our guide on how to watch an Iran vs USA live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can watch an Iran vs USA live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. Iran vs USA kicks-off at 7pm GMT. Every BBC game will be on BBC TV channels in HD (this one's on BBC Two, with the England vs Wales game on One) and also live streamed on BBC iPlayer in glorious 4K HDR. Just make sure you possess a valid TV licence and that your device is 4K compatible with iPlayer. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab). BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. You can watch all the other World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)for free on ITVX (opens in new tab).

How to watch Iran vs USA: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Iran vs USA live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Iran vs USA live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an Iran vs USA live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Iran vs USA live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch an Iran vs USA live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Iran vs USA kicks off at 6am AEDT in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Iran vs USA live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Iran vs USA live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT on Wednesday. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Iran vs USA live stream kicks off at 12.30am IST, so just after midnight on Tuesday night. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Iran vs USA team news

It will be intriguing to see whether Gregg Berhalter sticks or twists with his starting XI. They gave a very credible account of themselves against England and there are no major injury or suspension scares to worry about.

Iran will be without influential attacker Alireza Jahanbakhsh for this one. He picked up an injury late in that 2-0 win against Wales. But manager Carlos Queiroz is now at least back to his full quota of four squad goalkeepers. Alireza Beiranvand picked up a concussion against England, and will be fighting to get his place back in the No.1 shirt from Hossein Hosseini.

World Cup 2022 Group B table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L GD Pts England 2 1 1 0 4 4 Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3 USA 2 0 2 0 0 2 Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1

World Cup 2022 Group B fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP B FIXTURES

Monday, November 21

England vs Iran 6-2

Wales vs USA 0-0

Friday, November 25

England vs USA 0-0

Wales vs Iran 0-2

Tuesday, November 29

7pm - Iran vs United States

7pm - Wales vs England