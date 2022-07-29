Born from the merging of Univision and Televisa, Vix+ is a brand new Spanish language-focused streaming service. Closely following the launch of the ad-supported Vix in March, Vix+ offers a premium, ad-free experience.

Available in the US, Mexico, and Spanish-speaking Latin America, it's the perfect streamer for catching shows like La Mujer del Diablo, Mi Vecino El Cartel, and even Liga MX and Champions League soccer.

What's more, it's also available to Sling TV customers. We rate Sling as one of the best streaming services, and for the price, it offers a massive range of different networks and is a true cord-cutting option.

Here, we'll be outlining exactly how to watch Vix+ on Sling, how much you can expect to pay, what devices are compatible, and how to sign up.

What is Vix+?

Vix+ is the new ad-free version of Vix, a streaming subscription service that specializes in Spanish-language content.

With titles such as Mi Vecino El Cartel, María Félix: La Doña, and La Mujer del Diablo. Seven exclusive movies will also be available at launch, including Las Vocales, Atrapadas en Familia, Quieres ser mi hijo?, and Promesas y Milagros.

What's more, Vix+ also offers access to a huge range of live sports, including Champions League and Europa League soccer, as well as Brasileirão Championship, Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and tons more.

In the US, Vix+ is available as a standalone service for $6.99 a month though the Sling TV app (opens in new tab). In Mexico, it'll set you back MX$119 a month.

How to watch Vix+ on Sling TV

Watching Vix+ on Sling TV couldn't be easier. The simplest way to get Vix+ on Sling is to head to the Sling website (opens in new tab). From there, just click on the 'Try Us Today' button, and you'll be able to add the Vix+ channel to your basket.

Do note that to get Vix+ through Sling, you'll need to be a Sling subscriber. However, if you're looking to completely replace cable, one of the cheapest offerings is the Sling TV price.

Once you've signed up, simply head to the Sling TV app or the Sling website, and select the Vix+ channel.

Is there a Vix+ free trial?

All Sling TV subscribers can claim a 7-day free trial of Vix+. All you need to do is head to the website (opens in new tab) and activate it. This is perfect for trying out the service to see if it's worth committing to.

If you're not currently subscribed to Sling TV, there's also an excellent deal on offer. Sling Orange and Sling Blue are usually billed at $35 a month each separately, or $50 a month together. However, new subscribers can claim their first month for half price (opens in new tab), coming in at $17.50 and $25 a month respectively. It's worth noting this deal is sometimes replaced with an actual Sling TV free trial, too.

Where else can I watch Vix+?

Vix+ is available directly from the Vix+ website (opens in new tab) without Sling TV. You'll pay the same price, and you'll still get the 7-day free trial.

What devices are compatible for Vix+ on Sling TV?

Sling TV has great compatibility with a whole load of devices, which means that whatever you're using and wherever you are, you should be able to get a stream. And, because Vix+ is available as a channel on Sling, it's available wherever Sling is compatible.

For Windows PC or Mac users, all you need to do is log in on the Sling TV website, head to the Vix+ channel, and get streaming from your browser. If you're using Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android, iOS, TiVo, Xfinity or just about any other device, you'll be able to download a dedicated app.

For a full list, head through to Sling's page on supported devices (opens in new tab), but whatever you're using, you shouldn't have much of an issue tuning in.