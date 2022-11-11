How to watch The English online: stream the Emily Blunt BBC western from anywhere

Hollywood actress Emily Blunt and Banshee star Chaske Spencer play two scorned individuals – an aristocratic Englishwoman and a Pawnee Nation ex-cavalry scout – seeking violent revenge, in The English, all set against the backdrop of the lawless Wild West. Tense, quick witted and action-packed, this Western drama is a gripping examination of power and race in America, and we explain below how to watch The English online now – including streaming all 6 episodes FREE on BBC iPlayer. (opens in new tab)

With a bracing energy similar to The Good Lord Bird and more than just a bit Tarrantino-esque, The English sees Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt) out to avenge the death of her son, enlisting the help of former cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) to find the man responsible.

They’ll discover moustache-twirling villains and unsolved murders in Wyoming, while crossing paths with Thomas Trafford (Tom Hughes) – a cattle rancher whose actions 15 years prior end up having an immense impact on both their lives.

This six-part series boasts a compelling story brought to life by some grade-A talent, including Toby Jones (Detectorists, A Boy Called Christmas), Stephen Rea (The Crying Game), the Oscar-nominated Ciarán Hinds (Belfast, Game of Thrones), and Miguel Alvarez, known for Amazon Prime’s The Wheel of Time.

Read on below where we’ll explain how to watch The English online, and stream every episode for FREE through BBC iPlayer in the UK (opens in new tab).

How to watch The English online FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Saddle up for this bracing six-part Western drama series. The English will airs on linear TV from Thursday, November 10 at 9pm GMT on BBC Two, with new episodes broadcast at the same time each week. You can also stream The English FREE on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) from November 10, where all 6 episodes will be made available to stream immediately as a boxset. So, if you don’t have cable or fancy a binge, you can do so without paying a thing. BBC iPlayer is free to watch – although you will need a valid TV license to do so – and can be viewed on a number of devices. These include: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside of the country? Use a VPN watch iPlayer while abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch The English online from abroad

If you find yourself stuck in a country where your favorite on-demand services aren’t available, then that's probably down to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch The English online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers, and found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Better yet, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year, and provides a robust approach to security – helping to keep your personal information safe online. All of which makes ExpressVPN pretty much the best VPN for streaming. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from around the clock, 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch The English online: stream the new western series FREE on Amazon Prime Video today

All Amazon Prime memberships include Amazon’s VOD service, in addition to ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and their famed free delivery service.

And in addition to The English, there are heaps of other Amazon Originals to enjoy, like The Boys, The Underground Railroad, Everything I Know About Love, and the monumental The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, plus award nominated movies like Sound of Metal and One Night in Miami.

Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.

- Head to Amazon Prime Video now to watch for free (opens in new tab)

The English official trailer