How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022 online for free in the UK and from anywhere

While Hamza and Jowita may have been crowned Strictly Champions only a week ago, the BBC is delivering one last gift for us to unwrap this year with the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022. Offering the last slice of cosy, sequined entertainment on the afternoon of Christmas Day while we nurse turkey-stuffed bellies, six celebrities will take to the Elstree Studios ballroom in a one-off festive competition. Tune in and find out how to watch the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022 online and on TV live from anywhere.

Watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special online When: Sunday, December 25, 5.10pm GMT Channel: BBC One Free UK stream: watch BBC iPlayer for FREE (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Since its inception in 2004, Strictly Come Dancing has found its way onto the Christmas Day TV schedule every year with its seasonal iteration of the program. A one-off that sees six celebrities perform one dance to a festive classic (appropriately dressed in candy cane stripes, red and gold sparkles, and often elf ears too), Tess and Claudia are back alongside judges Craig, Shirley, Anton, and Motsi to rock around the Christmas tree.

This year's line-up of celebrities include established stage and screen actor Larry Lamb, partnered by professional Nadiya Bychkova. Another from the performing arts is Alexandra Mardell, who is known for playing Emma Brooker in Corrie.

In the presence of pure noughties pop fame, Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts will be Waltzing to 'Silent Night' with partner Giovanni Pernice, while Rosie Ramsey, co-host of the award-winning podcast Shagged, Married, Annoyed, will be doing a Jive to Elton John's 'Step into Christmas' with Neil Jones.

TV presenters George Webster and Rickie Haywood-Williams also join the festive line-up. Shaping to be full of jingle bells and cheer, read on below for our guide on how to watch the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022 online from anywhere.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022 dances and songs

Alexandra and Kai - Quickstep to 'Sleigh Ride'

George and Amy - Charleston to 'Good News'

Larry and Nadiya - American Smooth to 'Winter Wonderland'

Nicola and Giovanni - Waltz to 'Silent Night'

Rickie and Luba - Salsa to 'Christmas Wrapping'

Rosie and Neil - Jive to 'Step into Christmas'

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special online FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) For one last hurrah in 2022, Strictly returns to our screens on Christmas Day at 5.10pm GMT on BBC One for its annual Christmas Special. BBC One is free-to-air with a valid TV licence, with the option to watch live online and on catch-up through BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Watch Strictly Come Dancing from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab) The on-demand streaming platform available on a number of devices including on desktop, on dedicated iOS and Android apps, on streaming devices like Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku, as well as on most smart TVs.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing online when abroad

For anyone abroad right now who still wants to experience the glitz and glam of Strictly, you might struggle from outside of the UK. But don't let geo-restrictions come between you and your weekly fix of ballroom dancing.

Simply downloading and installing a VPN to your device will let you watch Strictly Come Dancing on the BBC iPlayer from anywhere. A VPN effectively tricks your device into thinking it's in another location by changing the IP address to elsewhere in the world.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Strictly Come Dancing

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022 contestants

Alexandra Mardell (actor)

(actor) George Webster (CBeebies presenter)

(CBeebies presenter) Larry Lamb (actor)

(actor) Nicola Roberts (singer)

(singer) Rickie Haywood-Williams (TV and radio presenter)

(TV and radio presenter) Rosie Ramsey (podcaster, author, and TV presenter)

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022 couples?