August 13, 1997: Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s animated sitcom debuted on Comedy Central and introduced the world to the insanity, profanity, and controversy-courting spectacle of the titular Colorado town. To commemorate the show’s remarkable 25-year run, Parker and Stone organised a raucous two-night musical event, which you can stream with our guide below on how to watch South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert online from anywhere.

Taking place on August 9th and 10th, Red Rocks Amphitheatre featured high-spirited performances of your favorite South Park songs. Who could forget Chef’s “Chocolate Salty Balls” and the festively faecal “Mr Hankey The Christmas Poo?" There were songs from Team America: World Police and Broadway musical The Book of Mormon too - just a few of Parker and Stone’s other lucrative musical ventures.

There were three different renditions of the iconic theme song, penned and performed by Primus, and a barnstorming guitar battle between that band's bassist and Mickey Melchiondo of Ween. They exchanged guitar riffs onstage alongside Trey and Parker, in addition to a choir whose classically trained mouths belted out some signature vulgar lyrics.

Now the event's being broadcast worldwide, be prepared to sing loudly along in celebration of 25 years of South Park. The below guide explains how to watch South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert online from wherever you are.

How to watch South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert FREE in the US

Alternatively, FuboTV (opens in new tab) has a more comprehensive range of plans, from $69.99 for its entry-level Pro plan, offering members over 120 channels including Comedy Central. New members can also try the service out first with its 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).

And Paramount Plus will let you stream the South Park anniversary concert the very next-day, on Sunday, August 14. Subscriptions are available from $4.99 a month and there’s currently the option to get an extended Paramount Plus free trial. Quote ITALY when you sign up, and enjoy a whole month free trial (opens in new tab).

Not only is Paramount Plus home to all seasons of South Park and exclusive new South Park movies, but it has Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks, Yellowstone, Halo, the Rugrats revival, a generous helping of CBS live sports and much more.

How to watch South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert from outside your country

If you’re travelling to another country when South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert is released for streaming, you might struggle to watch it due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert from abroad

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch South Park The 25th Concert Anniversary online in Canada

(opens in new tab) There’s no need to blame Canada: this one-off event is available to stream on Paramount Plus from Sunday, August 14. New subscribers in the Great White North can enjoy a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) and explore hundreds of films, TV shows, and original Paramount Plus content at no cost. But when the trial period ends, monthly membership is CAD$5.99 until you cancel. If you’re abroad when South Park: The 25 Anniversary Concert is released, you probably won’t be able get access to the streaming service you use back home. But by downloading a VPN (opens in new tab), you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows no matter where you are.

How to watch South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert online FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus UK subscribers should be able to watch the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert from Sunday, August 14. Membership costs £6.99 a month or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub, while a one week-long FREE trial (opens in new tab) is available to those who haven’t signed-up before. Plus, if you’re a Sky customer with “Sky Cinema” in combination with a Sky Q or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus membership is yours as a completely free add-on service. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices and OTT services for a small monthly fee. Currently in a different country? By purchasing a VPN (opens in new tab) you can connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert online FREE in Australia