How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 online: stream the finale from anywhere

As everything does, Peaky Blinders has reached its end. But at least the good news is that fans will be able to enjoy the final chapter for that little bit longer than usual - the final episode will be a one hour and 19 minutes extravaganza. And then, there's always the Peaky Blinders movie to look forward to...

But before that, we get to see how the end of the Shelby saga plays out on the small screen. Read on to find out what to expect from the grand finale and discover how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 online (and stream it on catch-up) from anywhere in the world.

*Potential Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 spoilers ahead*

Watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online Episode 6: Sunday, April 3 at 9pm GMT on BBC One Title: Lock and Key Stream: FREE on BBC iPlayer - live or catch-up International streaming: Netflix (from June 10) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN

Last week's episode made it clear that tuberculosis is probably the last thing threating Tommy's life. His enemies' plan is taking shape, with his cousin Michael (Finn Cole) making his intentions of killing Tommy loud and clear during the closing scenes.

Family can be a dangerous matter and the Birmingham mobster knows this very well. "Sometimes they shelter from the storm, sometimes it is the storm itself," Tommy voices in the background of the final episode's trailer.

As the official synopsis reads: "As the clouds of the coming storm gather, Tommy Shelby faces the consequences of his experiences and his actions."

Make sure you know how to watch the Peaky Blinders season 6 grand finale and discover if Tommy's enemies will success in their lethal plan against the Peaky Blinders' boss.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 finale online for FREE in the UK

The last ever episode of Peaky Blinders airs on Sunday, April 3 at 9pm GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, where it will be available to catch-up on after that together with previous episodes. Watching Peaky Blinders season 6 in the UK is super easy and 100% FREE – as long as you have a valid TV licence. You can enjoy all episodes live and on-demand via BBC iPlayer. You can watch iPlayer on your computer and laptop directly from its website, or simply through its easy-to-use app available on smartphones, tablets, TVs, games consoles and streaming sticks. And, if you are out of the country? Do not worry. You can use a VPN to watch the latest developments of the Shelby family on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online outside your country

If you find yourself eager to watch the Peaky Blinders climax online while you're off on holiday or abroad for business, you’ll likely encounter annoying geo-restrictions that prevent you from accessing your usual streaming service.

Luckily, getting the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Where to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 around the world

Watching Birmingham's most famous gangsters in other corners of the globe is as simple as logging on to Netflix. That said, Netflix subscribers have to wait until the BAFTA-winning series has finished its broadcast run on the BBC before discovering what's going to happen to the Shelby family, with confirmation season 6 will officially arrive on the platform from Friday, June 10, where you'll be able to binge all six season 6 episodes straight away. That will be the case for subscribers in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, the Middle East, most of Europe, South America and more. Meanwhile, you can refresh your memory with the previous five seasons - all still available on Netflix for you to watch.

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 recap

In the last episode, we saw Tommy putting his affairs into place while messing up some things on the way.

With a classic Peaky Blinders style opening scene, he pays a visit to the opium shop in Chinatown threatening the owners with a tickling bomb to stop selling the drug. He also persuades Arthur's ex-wife Linda (Kate Phillips) with a fat cheque to help his brother with his own redemption journey.

In the meantime, the relationship between Tommy and Lizzie (Natasha O'Keeffe) is deteriorating. It culminates with her leaving the table during a dinner party, after Diana (Amber Anderson) let her know in front of everyone she had sex with her husband earlier on a barge.

Pushing Lizzie out of the picture has probably long been the Mosleys' plan as for them she doesn't belong because of her past. In this instance, Tommy seems also to understand that, perhaps, he's not actually any better than them.

What seems to be clear in the Birmingham mobster's mind is how his business should look after his death. His illegitimate son Erasmus “Duke” Shelby (Conrad Khan) will take over the criminal side, while his other son Charles Shelby (Billy Jenkins) will handle the legitimate part of the empire. But, with power-hungry Michael out of prison, everything could drastically change.