How to watch Ghosts Christmas Special online: stream from anywhere

Paranormal comedy show Ghosts is fast becoming part of the UK TV firmament, and there's no bigger sign of that than this festive special which has been given a primetime evening spot on BBC One on Christmas Day. Here's how to watch Ghosts online, and enjoy the 2022 Christmas special for free from anywhere in the world.

The Ghosts Christmas Special 2022 airs Sunday, 25 December at 7.25pm GMT. Cast: Charlotte Richie, Kiell Smyth-Bynoe, Martha Howe-Douglas, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Lolly Adefope. Available on BBC iPlayer.

As ever the show centers around young couple, Alison and Mike, who have inherited a grand country estate only to find it is both falling apart and overrun with ghosts.

Expect more madcap apparitions in this third Christmas special of the show, which see the spectres inspired to give Alison a special Christmas present in return for her thoughtful generosity.

Mike’s pre-packed Tupperware comes in handy when their mission hits a snag, forcing them to reassess their Christmas day plans, while Kitty is given a much-needed pep talk from a surprising source.

There's tension in the air, with Alison due back in a matter of hours. Can they pull off their ambitious Christmas plan in time? Below we'll explain how to watch the Ghosts Christmas Special online from anywhere.

How to watch Ghosts Christmas Special 2022 online for FREE in the UK

This latest festive instalment of the ghostly goings on at Button House is set to air on BBC One on Sunday, December 25 at 7.25pm GMT. BBC One is free-to-air with a valid TV licence, with the option to watch live online and on catch-up through BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Ghosts online from abroad

If you're away with work, or are now enjoying a festive vacation, then geo-blocking restrictions will stop you from watching the Ghosts Christmas special 2022 online via BBC iPlayer.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution. By downloading a VPN – short for Virtual Private Network – you can alter your IP address to that of your country back home, and therefore stream TV content that would otherwise be inaccessible.