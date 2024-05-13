Knowing how to view and clear your web browsing history in Safari on an iPhone or iPad is fundamental for privacy. After all, browsing history comes bundled with web navigation unless you're on Private browsing.

Safari is Apple’s proprietary web browser, and it offers a simple method to review and delete specific websites from your web history, or all of it. In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps to access and clear your Safari browsing history on iPhone and iPad.

An iPhone or iPad

Steps for how to view and clear your web browsing history in Safari on iPhone or iPad

Launch Safari.

On an iPhone, tap the Book icon at the bottom. On an iPad, tap the 'Show Sidebar' button at the top left.

Select the History tab (Clock icon).

Tap 'Clear' and select the timeframe.

Tap 'Clear History'.

Step-by-step guide to view and clear your web browsing history in Safari on iPhone or iPad

We’ve demonstrated the steps below on an iPhone. But the process is nearly the same on the iPad, and we’ve pointed out the differences where relevant.

1. Launch Safari and access History (Image: © Future) Open Safari on your iPhone and tap the 'Bookmarks' button at the bottom (beside the tab switcher button). On iPad, tap the 'Show Sidebar' button at the top left corner.

2. Clear History (Image: © Future) Select the History tab (clock icon) to view all your browsing history. Tap 'Clear' at the bottom right corner to bring up the menu and choose a duration under the 'Clear Timeframe: Last hour, Today, Today and yesterday', and 'All history'. To close tabs along with clearing history, toggle on 'Close All Tabs'. Finally, tap 'Clear History' at the bottom to erase your browsing history. To delete only specific websites from history, go to the History tab, tap 'Edit' (in the bottom left corner), select the websites you wish to delete, and then tap 'Delete' (bottom right corner).

Final thoughts

Clearing your web browsing history in Safari is a straightforward and effective way to boost privacy. But remember that deleting your history removes data that you could easily use to access previously visited websites. If you’d prefer not to save your browsing data, try the Private Browsing Mode on Safari.

