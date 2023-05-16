Safari Password Manager: How to save, view and manage passwords in Apple's browser

You probably already know about iCloud if you're using at least one Apple device. The cloud storage and synchronization service allows it to store and access content across multiple devices, including Mac, iPhone, iPad, and more. These include files and information like documents, photos, music, video, and contacts.

Apple's iCloud service is also at the heart of the iCloud Keychain, where you can store website usernames/passwords, among other items. In this how-to, we're concentrating on how to add, edit, and delete Safari password content. Similar tools are available on other browsers like Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox.

You should also consider the best browsers and best secure browsers.

Steps for saving, viewing and managing passwords

Before you can save any username/password combinations, you must first be sure to have an Apple ID or iCloud account.

From there, you can begin adding usernames and passwords for websites you frequent.

You can also take advantage of Apple's new passkey feature.

Safari is only available on Apple devices such as Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

Step by step guide to using the Safari password manager

1. Go into the manager (Image: © Future) To get started, you must first create an Apple ID. The username/password combinate is usable across all Apple devices to log into iCloud.com. You can proceed once you have an Apple ID and are logged into your device. On Mac, the Safari password manager is located by choosing Safari on the menu bar at the top left of your Mac. From there, click Settings from the pull-down menu. Next, click on the Passwords option at the top. Input your password as needed.

2. Adjust existing password settings (Image: © Future) You can adjust password information in the iCloud Keychain directly from Safari. To get started, go into the Passwords section of Mac Settings (see above) and log in as necessary. Then, use the search box on the left side of the display to find the password information you wish to change. Click Edit. You can change the username and password for a website and add notes when applicable. After making a change, click Save. Click Delete Password to delete the password information. Thanks to iCloud, any changes you make here will also be reflected in other Apple devices that use your Apple ID.





4. Using Autofill in Safari (Image: © Future) With AutoFill, you can fill in your previously saved usernames and website passwords. The tool is also a great way to add a new username/password combination for the first time and to create a strong password. You will see AutoFill pop up when a website asks you to create a password. You will see an Autofill prompt In Safari when it's time to use or create a password. Click the AutoFill Key button, then choose Suggest New Password. For optimal security, you should use the suggested strong password. However, if you choose not to use the suggested password, you can easily select the password field, click “Don’t Use,” and enter your preferred password. From there, enter the rest of the required information to create the website account.

FAQs

Why use a separate password manager instead of a browser? While most web browsers have their own password management feature, except for Safari which incorporates it into iCloud Keychain, in-browser password managers have limitations. They can only be used with one specific browser and cannot be accessed from other browsers. On the other hand, standalone password managers are compatible with any browser on your device, making them a more versatile option. Moreover, it is important to consider security when choosing a password manager. Browsers are not updated as frequently as standalone password managers, which can pose a security risk in case of a breach.

Does Safari have a built-in VPN? Like many other browsers, Safari does not come with a pre-installed VPN. However, several reliable third-party VPNs like ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and SurfShark can easily be integrated with Safari. With a VPN, you can significantly boost the security and privacy of your online activities.

Are browser password managers safe? To guarantee the safety of your passwords, using browser password managers like Safari with encryption is a great first step. However, there are additional measures you can take to further enhance your protection. It is highly recommended to create a strong and secure master password. The newest optional feature in Microsoft Edge mandates that you input your master password before making any changes to the password manager, thereby adding an extra layer of security. Regularly backing up your password manager is also a wise precaution in case of loss or theft. Another crucial step is creating a Firefox profile, allowing content synchronization across devices. This ensures that any changes made on your computer are reflected on your mobile device and vice versa.

What is iCloud Keychain? iCloud Keychain is a highly reliable password manager that securely stores sensitive information such as passwords and credit card details in an online vault as part of Apple’s iCloud suite of services. Users can easily access their stored data by simply logging in to the same iCloud account on any Apple device. Thanks to the end-to-end encryption feature, user data is protected and can only be accessed by the user, even in the unlikely event of an iCloud account breach. Furthermore, the two-factor authentication feature provides an extra layer of security to user accounts, ensuring that they remain safe and secure at all times.

What are Apple Passkeys? Apple Passkeys hope to eliminate the need for passwords eventually. This authentication method adheres to industry standards and guarantees improved security features while streamlining the login experience. Passkeys create a unique cryptographic key pair for every website or application you use. The website or app stores the public key while the private one remains on your device. When you log in, your device produces a cryptographic signature using the private key. The website or application can then authenticate your identity by verifying this signature. With Passkeys, you can rest assured that your online security is in good hands. Like passwords, passkeys are kept in Apple's iCloud Keychain.

Final thoughts

The built-in Safari password manager, part of the iCloud Keychain, makes tracking website usernames and passwords easier. Better still, those items carry over to other Apple devices, including iPhone and iPad. In the coming years, Apple hopes to eliminate the need for passwords and replace them with more secure passkeys. However, username and password combinations remain the most popular choice for website authentication.

You might also be interested in Google Chrome now supports passkey for everyone and the best free password managers.