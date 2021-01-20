How to use HomePod's Intercom feature

If you've got several HomePods or HomePod Mini's scattered throughout your home, you can use Apple's smart speakers to create an intercom system in your house.

The intercom feature, which was announced in October when the HomePod Mini was unveiled, lets you send voice messages to all of the HomePods in your house - both Mini and full size.

The messages can also be played on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and AirPods belonging to anyone in your 'Home' group, even if they're not in the house at the time.

It's a handy feature whether you want to remind the kids that dinner is in five minutes or to check that someone has fed the dog. It's worth noting you can also send voice messages to individual HomePods or HomePods in a Zone (a group of rooms created in the Home app). Here's how to set it up and use Intercom.

How to use intercom on HomePod

To set-up Intercom, you'll need to ensure your HomePods are running the latest software. HomePods can be updated through the Home app on an iPhone or iPad.

Tap on the Home icon in the top left-hand corner, then select Home Settings followed by Software Update. Once they have been updated the Intercom feature will be switched on automatically.

From the same Home Settings section, you can also invite other family members into the group using their Apple ID so their devices receive Intercom messages. You can also choose whether your Apple devices receive the Intercom messages, and if they only get them when you're home, or no matter where you are.

Now say 'Hey Siri, Intercom…' followed by your message. You can also use the phrase 'Hey Siri, ask everyone…' followed by the message you want to broadcast.

(Image credit: Apple)

How to reply to an intercom message

You can reply to an intercom message either from a HomePod or from the device you receive it on. Just say 'Hey Siri, reply…' with your message.

This message will go to every device that originally received the first message. If you want to reply to a specific HomePod, say 'Hey Siri, reply to…' followed by the name of the HomePod and your message.

How to turn off intercom

If you no longer want to use the Intercom feature, you can switch it off using the Home app. Once again, use the Home icon in the top left-hand corner and choose Home Settings followed by Intercom. Use the slider next to the HomePods in your home to disable the intercom feature on as many of them as you like.

If you want to stop a member of the group receiving intercom messages completely, use the slider next to their name to turn these off.

You can also stop intercom messages being received on your current device, rather than all of them. Tap the phrase 'Receive Notifications when' and choose Never.