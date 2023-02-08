If you know how to set up an Echo Dot, it means you're ready to ask for music, news, and information on demand. It can be placed anywhere in the home where it's within Wi-Fi range to assist you in going about your day.

Tools and Requirements You will need: - Echo Dot (5th Gen)

- Strong and reliable home Wi-Fi

- Smartphone (iOS or Android)

The Echo Dot remains to be one of the best smart speakers you can buy. It's been around for eight years with five iterations, with a few subtle differences that make marked improvements between each generation. As with all the Dots they take a matter of minutes to set up, and you don't have to be the most tech-savvy to make it happen.

But just how do you set up an Echo Dot? We connected our Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) to walk you through some quick steps and provide a more in-depth guide so you know what to expect.

Steps for how to set up your Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Download the Alexa App from your app store

Plug in your Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Follow setup in the App

(Image credit: Future)

Step by step guide: How to set up your Echo Dot (5th Gen)

1. Download and open the Alexa App (Image: © Future) If you haven't already, head to your phone's app store and search for the Alexa app. Once you've found it, download the app. Then, log in with your existing Amazon account username and password or create a new account. Make sure your phone is connected to Bluetooth and that you have your Wi-Fi password ready.

2. Plug in your Echo Dot (5th Gen) (Image: © Future) Open your Echo Dot box. In the box you'll have everything you need to plug in and fully set up your Echo Dot. Use the included power adapter to connect to an electrical outlet. A blue light will spin around the bottom of the device. Within a minute, Alexa will tell you to complete the set up in the app.

3. Connect your Echo to the Alexa app (Image: © Future) Follow the on-screen instructions. Once you've allowed Amazon Alexa to use Bluetooth and you've logged in / created an Amazon account, you'll need to Agree & Continue some small print. Then, you'll need to select the device you're setting up.

Check that your Echo is plugged in. The light ring (on the base) will turn orange. If no Echo is found, hit Try Again. When found, press continue.

4. Set up Voice ID (Image: © Future) This will enable Alexa to learn your voice, call you by name and provide enhanced personalization. It will ask you a series of questions. The light ring will be blue. When your voice has been created, hit Continue.

5. Complete the setup (Image: © Future) Once you've confirmed your name on your profile, hit Set Up My Features. Here you can add a profile for each family member, select a room in the house where the Echo will sit and name the address where the Echo will live. Select 'Let's Go' for Alexa to guide you through some things you can do, and some practice questions to help get you used to using your new Echo Dot.

FAQs

Is there a monthly fee to use an Echo Dot? There is no monthly fee to use an Echo Dot or Alexa. However, if you wish to play music by specific artists via your Echo Dot you will be prompted to sign up to Amazon Music. This service is free for Prime members but $8.99/ £8.99 per month after the 30-day free trial period.

What does Alexa do exactly? Alexa is capable of performing a wide range of tasks. From voice interaction, music playback and streaming podcasts to providing real-time information such as news, weather and sports. Alexa can also be used to control several compatible smart home devices, enabling users to benefit from automated demands.

Final thoughts

We were expecting it to be easy to set up an Echo Dot, and it was. Within 10 minutes we were asking it what the temperature is outside, and to set a reminder to 'call mum at 6pm'.

Unless you have the Echo Dot set up correctly, you're not going to be able to benefit from what it is capable of. With the Dot working with Alexa you can build out your smart home, connecting to other Alexa compatible products including some of the best robot vacuums and best smart lights.