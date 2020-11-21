How to get the best Black Friday gaming monitor deal for your rig

With the new generation of consoles currently bestowed upon us and Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, there is an increasing demand for some quality gaming monitors to help you elevate your next generation gaming experience and to suit whatever needs you have.

There are already some early Black Friday deals here and there, with more and more slowly rolling out every day. Whether you’re more of a casual gamer, esports player or even a content creator, you will need a solid gaming monitor to help you get the most out of those gorgeous next-gen, jaw-dropping visuals and graphics cards.

Whether you’re a PC or console aficionado, there isn’t a better time to get hold of a gaming monitor as prices continue to drop. There are some huge discounts currently out there at the moment, from various retailers.

Some of the most important things you look for in a gaming monitor include the size, refresh rate, resolution, response times, display, and performance. To get the most out of your gaming experience, having a monitor which is lag-free and gives a fluid performance is a necessity. Not to mention quick response times and a quality display as well as the ensuring that the monitor has the ability to run even the most graphically demanding titles.

Also, a lot of gaming monitors have Nvidia G-sync technology and AMD FreeSync, which means that the display technology delivers smooth and fast gaming performance, minimises display stutter and input lag and eliminates screen tearing.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X will both support features that will make the gaming monitor friendly and offer a smooth gaming performance.

Monitors have a major advantage over TVs in which they have certain features which TVs do not have, something beneficial to esports players and pro gamers, including ultra-wide pixel resolutions, high refresh rates, and pixel response.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The best Black Friday gaming monitor deals

Here are five of some of the best gaming monitor deals that we have found that should be firmly on your radar for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Alienware 34 Gaming Monitor | £1304.10 £899.89 at Dell

For a limited time you can get the Alienware 34-inch Gaming Monitor on sale for £899.89. That's a huge 32% discount for the gorgeous fully adjustable, curved monitor which features a 120Hz refresh rate and 2-ms response time, making it a fantastic gaming monitor. With backlight LEDs, this is an absolute must to make your gaming set-up pop.

View Deal

Dell 25 Monitor | £228.60 £169.97 at Dell

No voucher required for this saving. This 27-inch monitor sports super slim bezels and 75Hz refresh rate. Perfectly designed to sit in any space, you can pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust the height of your monitor for your comfort. Save £56.63 today on this ultra-sharp monitor.

View Deal

LG UltraGear 27GL850 Gaming Monitor: £439 £339 at Currys

This LG gaming monitor offers a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and very slim bezels on three sides, plus a Nano IPS screen with all manner of nifty bells and whistles (including being G-Sync compatible). The £100 knocked off represents a 23% discount.View Deal

