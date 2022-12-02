Fury vs Chisora live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere

Derek Chisora will be hoping it's third-time lucky as he takes on Tyson Fury at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday for the Gypsy King's WBC heavyweight crown. The two rivals have clashed on two previous occasions, with Fury outpointing Chisora back in 2011 before knocking out the Zimbabwe-born fighter three years later. Read on as we explain how to watch a Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora live stream online from anywhere.

Fury vs Chisora live stream Date: Saturday, December 3 Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Event start: 7pm GMT / 2pm ET Ring walks (approx): 9pm GMT / 4pm ET FREE stream: PPTV (opens in new tab) (Thailand) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Germany: Bild+ (opens in new tab) (€1.99/month) Live stream: ESPN Plus ($9.99)

Chisora and Fury are good friends outside of the ring, with Fury said to be the main architect behind Chisora's previous attempt for the WBC belt a decade ago, which saw him lose on points to Vitali Klitschko.

Now 38, Chisora is currently ranked as the ninth-best active heavyweight by BoxRec, but is seen by many of his critics to now be passed his best, and will need to put in a career-defining display to wrestle away Fury's crown. For Fury, tomorrow's showdown will be regarded as a stepping stone to a future undisputed title fight, with his promoter Bob Arum stating this week that the WBC champ remains on course for a long-awaited clash with Oleksandr Usyk next year.

There's set to be a sell-out crowd of 65,000 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London for this one, but the next best thing to being there is to grab a reliable live stream. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a Fury vs Chisora online from anywhere.

Are there any free Fury vs Chisora live streams?

For such a big-ticket boxing event, it won't surprise you to know that most countries have only pay-to-watch options for Fury vs Chisora 3 – see below for more details.

We've previously seen big fights like this streaming for free in the past in countries like Mexico (on Azteca 7 (opens in new tab)), Germany (on Bild.TV (opens in new tab)) and Indonesia (on Indosiar (opens in new tab)). This is not something we can confirm at present for Fury vs Chisora 3, but all three services will be well worth keeping your eye on this week if you're nationals of those countries.

The best option for a Fury vs Chisora free live stream is for those in Thailand on PPTV (opens in new tab). If you're a Thai national away from home, you may want to use a VPN so that you can watch for free from abroad (opens in new tab).

US: Fury vs Chisora live stream WITHOUT a PPV

(opens in new tab) The great news for boxing fans in the US is that Fury vs Chisora 3 is not a pay-per-view event. The fight is being live streamed exclusively on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab). Coverage begins at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Saturday, and the Gypsy King and War will head to the ring at around 4pm ET / 1pm PT. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. Away from the US right now? Use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad (opens in new tab).

How to watch Fury vs Chisora from outside your country

We've already rounded up ways to watch the boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad this weekend and your home coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country where the fight is being shown.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Fury vs Chisora from anywhere

Fury vs Chisora live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport is the place to watch Fury vs Chisora 3 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £26.95. As the fight is taking place in London, you won't have to set an alarm to watch the showdown, with the main card starting at 7pm and Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora set to make their ring walks at 9pm GMT approx. As well as via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, you can watch the event online, on the BT Sport Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and Airplay. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action. Don't want to shell out for a pricey PPV? Then you can always tune into TalkSport’s exclusive radio coverage via DAB, online, by smart speaker, via the app or on 1089 or 1053 AM.

How to watch Fury vs Chisora: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) As with the US, Fury vs Chisora 3 is not a PPV affair in Canada. The fight is being broadcast on TSN, so if you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to access a Fury vs Chisora 3 live stream. Live coverage kicks off at 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT on Saturday afternoon, and Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora are expected to make their ring walks at around 4pm ET / 1pm PT. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Fury vs Chisora 3: PPV price and live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) For Aussie fight fans its a PPV affair to watch Fury vs Chisora 3 Down Under, with the fight priced at $39.95. Live coverage is set to kick off at 6am AEDT on Sunday morning, and Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora are expected to make their ring walks at at around 8am. To watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event (opens in new tab). You'll be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

Fury vs Chisora live stream: PPV price and live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) It's a similar story for viewers based in New Zealand, who can watch Fury vs Chisora 3 on Sky Arena, with the PPV price set at $39.95. Coverage begins at 7am NZDT on Sunday morning, ahead of the ring walks at around 10am. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined above to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Fury vs Chisora live stream: Tale of the tape

Tyson Fury

Nationality: British

Born: August 12, 1988

Height: 6ft 9

Reach: 85"

Record: 32-0-1

Derek Chisora

Nationality: British

Born: December 29, 1983

Height: 6ft 2"

Reach: 74"

Record: 33-12-0

Fury vs Chisora live stream: preview and prediction

While the threat of a shock is always a present danger for any champ in the world of heavyweight boxing, its unlikely Tyson Fury will relinquish his prized belt in north London on Saturday.

Dogged and likely to give it his all in what must surely be his final opportunity to claim a title, Chisora's recent record nevertheless doesn't suggest a big boxing upset awaits.

Del Boy has lost 12 times in 45 bouts over an entertaining, topsy turvy career. Tellingly, he has lost three of his last four fights.

Some will argue Chisora has faced the better competition and has been written off countless times, but Fury is a class above his good pal, with his height and reach advantage, coupled with his uncanny ability to control fights make him unlikely to lose his undefeated record.

