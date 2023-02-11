England vs Italy live stream: how to watch the Six Nations 2023

England vs Italy live stream

Has Italy's Rose-crushing moment final arrived? You can watch England vs Italy for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player in Ireland. Fans can pay to watch the rugby on Peacock in the US, and on Stan Sport in Australia. Full information on the TV viewing options below. Brits away from home can use a VPN to watch for free from abroad (opens in new tab).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Saturday, February 12, 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT TV channel: ITV1 (UK) | RTÉ 2 (IRE) | CNBC / Peacock (US) | Stan Sport (AUS) Free live stream: ITVX (UK) | RTÉ Player (IRE) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

England vs Italy match preview

England and Italy have played each other 29 times and, famously, the Azzurri have failed to register a single win. However, we may well witness history when they face off at Twickenham today. Kieran Crowley has completely transformed Italy's fortunes, and, though they lost their Six Nations opener, the team emerged from it with confidence still at an all-time high.

Having pushed reigning champions France to within a whisker of an upset last Sunday, Italy should fancy their chances of going one better against an England team that looked promising going forward but ragged defensively during their 23-29 defeat to Scotland.

The image of Duhan van der Merwe brushing off five tackles will have been seared into the mind of Steve Borthwick, who's dropped Marcus Smith and handed Owen Farrell the fly-half position. Ben Youngs, a mainstay of England’s Six Nations setups for the past five years, has been cut from the squad entirely.

Ange Capuozzo, the darling of Italian rugby, crossed the whitewash to spark an impressive fightback, and Crowley has made two changes to the starting XV. Wing Edoardo Padovani, who combined with Capuozzo to score a beauty against Wales at the end of last year's championship, returns in place of Pierre Bruno. Prop Marco Riccioni is in for Simone Ferrari.

Is this the moment England fans have been dreading? Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an England vs Italy live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch England vs Italy: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) England vs Italy is being shown for free in the UK on ITV1, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. That means the game is also being live streamed FREE on ITVX (opens in new tab). For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch England vs Italy from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the Six Nations, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an England vs Italy live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Italy from anywhere

It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached.
Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN for England vs Italy

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITVX (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch England vs Italy: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

(opens in new tab) England vs Italy is being shown for FREE on RTÉ 2 in Ireland, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. You can also live stream England vs Italy on RTÉ Player (opens in new tab), which is available via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch England vs Italy: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The England vs Italy Six Nations rugby game is being shown on both CNBC and Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday morning. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service FuboTV (opens in new tab) carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch an England vs Italy Six Nations live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia you can watch England vs Italy on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 2am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you don't mind the brutally late night, a subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch an England vs Italy live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

How to watch England vs Italy: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is showing the England vs Italy game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the rather inconvenient time of 4am NZDT in the small hours of Monday morning. If that doesn't put you off, know that subscribers can watch England vs Italy online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch England vs Italy: live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada