How to download Instagram videos

Downloading Instagram videos isn't as complicated as it might seem, if you have the right tools to hand.

Instagram is very much about living in the moment and sharing it with friends and family. With a few taps, you can take a photo or video and share it with your followers. You can also browse through the photos and videos shared with others – but what about if you fancy the idea of saving a video to view when you're offline, or just want to view it outside of Instagram?

Instagram makes it easy to find and bookmark videos you might be interested in, but it offers no built-in option to download those videos you'd like to save for posterity. If you do want to download Instagram videos, you're going to have to look to third-party tools to help you out.

And that's what we're looking at here. Whether you're using it on your computer or on your mobile or tablet, there are various options you can use to download Instagram videos. Here are some of the best.

Desktop

There are numerous websites that let you download Instagram videos, and they all work in pretty much the same way. One of the easiest, sleekest and most reliable, however is DreDown.

To make use of the site, you'll first need to visit Instagram and load up the video you're interested in. Copy the URL from the address bar of your web browser, switch to the DreDown page, click the Instagram link at the top, and then paste the URL into the text bot on the DreDown page. Hit the DreDown button, wait while the video is analysed and then download it.

Other web-based services that work in a similar way include DownloadGram, Download Instagram Videos, and Gramblast.

iOS

The security restrictions in place with iOS mean that downloading Instagram video is not quite as straightforward as on the desktop, but it's still not too tricky – all you need is the right app.

One option is Blaze: Browser & File Manager. Just copy the URL of an Instagram post from the Instagram app an then paste it into Blaze. Next, you need to tap the download button, and then select the option to 'Export video To Camera Roll'. Of course, you can also use any of the web based options mentioned above if you prefer.

Android

For Android users, there are several options when it comes to downloading Instagram videos, including using one of the web-based services mentioned about. There are, however, also apps that you can use to make things a little easier. One such option is Video Downloader for Instagram, a free app that does very much what its name suggests.

As the app is free, you'll have to put up with ads, but this is a minor distraction. Video Downloader for Instagram does an excellent job of explaining how to use it, but it's worth summarizing nonetheless.

Within the Instagram app, tap the three dot button to the upper right of a post you want to save the video from and select 'Copy link'. Switch to Video Downloader for Instagram and select the 'Paste' option. That's all there is to it.