Croatia vs Wales live stream: how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier online from anywhere

You can watch Croatia vs Wales for free on S4C and BBC iPlayer in the UK. In the US, the game is available to live stream for free on Fubo Sports Network. Football fans in India can tune into a Croatia vs Wales live stream on via Sony LIV, while in Australia, it's being shown on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Croatia vs Wales just below.

Croatia vs Wales: match preview

Croatia, a team with a hard-won reputation for punching well above their weight, take on another in their opening UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier. The Vatreni, ranked No.7 in the world by FIFA, are the odds-on favorites in Group D, whereas Wales are about to take a step into the unknown.

Neither team has played since the World Cup, and while Croatia signed off with a 2-1 victory over Morocco to take third place, Wales bowed out with a 3-0 defeat to England that was scarcely competitive, if at all.

Rob Page installing Aaron Ramsey as Gareth Bale’s successor to the armband hasn’t done much to lift the mood of supporters. They've been behind him all the way, but the lifeless World Cup campaign and Bale's subsequent retirement offered a perfect opportunity for a reset. Instead, this Wales team has the feel of a tribute act to a bygone era.

Funnily enough, that's the very same criticism that's been levelled at Croatia for several years, but Zlatko Dalic's men keep proving the critics wrong. Even at 37 though, Luka Modric is a different animal to Ramsey who, despite being five years the Madrid man's junior, has played precious little football at club level over the past four years.

So it is that 21-year-old Brennan Johnson has found himself thrust forward as the team's new saviour, though a groin injury has ruled him out of the clash at Stadion Poljud in Split. With Turkey also in the group and only the top two finishers assured of a place in next summer's Euros, getting points on the board nice and early is vital for both teams.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Croatia vs Wales live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch the Euro 2024 for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

How to watch a Croatia vs Wales live stream in the UK for FREE

(opens in new tab) Croatia vs Wales kicks off at 7.45pm GMT on Saturday evening, and it's being shown for free on Welsh-language channel S4C (opens in new tab), which is available through BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Coverage starts at 7.15pm GMT. Travelling outside the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab) Croatia vs Wales is also being shown on streaming service Viaplay (opens in new tab), which has the rights to the lion's share of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the UK, including and costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. The service also shows live coverage of La Liga football, the NHL, United Rugby Championship, the Rugby League Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

Watch a Croatia vs Wales live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Croatia vs Wales live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Croatia vs Wales from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Croatia vs Wales: live stream soccer for FREE in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Croatia vs Wales kicks off at 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT on Saturday afternoon, and in the US the game is being shown on Vix, part of the Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab), which is free to stream. Fubo Sports Network is an ad-supported service that's best thought of as a separate entity to the cable replacement service FuboTV. You can access it through the Fubo Sports Network website (opens in new tab), or via Xumo, Vizio, TV Plus, Tubi, Roku and FuboTV.

How to live stream Croatia vs Wales in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia, Croatia vs Wales is being shown on Optus Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The game kicks off at 6.45am AEDT first thing on Sunday morning, so brace yourself for an early rise. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Croatia vs Wales: live stream in Canada

How to watch Croatia vs Wales: live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Croatia vs Wales on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 8.45am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game online using the country's Sky Go service. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can tune in with a Sky Sport Now subscription, which costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Sky Sport is also home to the Premier League and FA Cup.

How to watch Croatia vs Wales live stream in India

(opens in new tab) Croatia vs Wales is being shown on Sony Pictures Networks (opens in new tab) in India, with coverage stretching across the Sony Ten 2 TV channel and over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV (opens in new tab). Sony Pictures Networks also has the rights to Champions league and Europa League football in India. You can live stream the game with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.