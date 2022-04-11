CMT Music Awards live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

The CMT Music Awards is the only country music awards show where the fans call the shots, and the 56th edition is going all out - even reuniting legendary 80s mother-daughter duo, The Judds! It's the hottest ticket in Music City, but don't worry you haven't secured a seat, as the show is airing on primetime for the first time ever. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a 2022 CMT Music Awards live stream online wherever you are.

Kelsea Ballerini is on hosting duties for the second year in a row, and it's looking like another busy night for the "Half of My Hometown" singer, who's once again up for three awards. With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie as her sidekick, we're in capable hands.

The Judds are back on stage together more than 30 years after their initial disbanding. They never played the CMT Awards in their heyday, but will be putting that right with a rendition of Love Can Build a Bridge, a month ahead of their induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Also performing are Kane Brown, who's been nominated for a show-leading four awards, and 23-time winner Carrie Underwood, who could win Video of the Year for the fourth time running.

Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 CMT Music Awards live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the CMT Awards nominees and performers further down the page.

How to watch CMT Music Awards in the US

(opens in new tab) The 2022 CMT Music Awards are airing on CBS at 8pm ET/PT on Monday, April 11. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website (opens in new tab). You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details.

Watch the CMT Music Awards 2022 without cable in the US

How to watch a 2022 CMT Music Awards live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch the CBS or Paramount coverage of the 2022 CMT Music Awards from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream the CMT Music Awards online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch CMT Music Awards 2022 online from anywhere

Can I watch the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Canada, the UK, Australia and anywhere else?

Unfortunately it looks like the 56th CMT Music Awards are only being televised in the US, with countries like Canada, the UK and Australia missing out on the 2022 awards entirely. If you're a US citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service (opens in new tab) providers as described above. Do bear in mind that some paid streaming services require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

2022 CMT Music Awards performances

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Cody Johnson

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson & Cole Swindell

Little Big Town

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

Mickey Guyton & Black Pumas

Miranda Lambert

Old Dominion

The Judds

2022 CMT Music Awards nominations

Video of the Year

Cody Johnson – "'Til You Can't"

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – "Never Say Never"

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – "If I Didn't Love You"

Kane Brown – "One Mississippi"

Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney – "Half of My Hometown"

Luke Combs – "Forever After All"

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – "Right on Time"

Gabby Barrett – "Footprints on the Moon"

Kacey Musgraves – "Justified"

Maren Morris – "Circles Around This Town"

Mickey Guyton – "Remember Her Name"

Miranda Lambert – "If I Was a Cowboy"

Tenille Arts – "Back Then, Right Now"

Male Video of the Year Cody Johnson – "'Til You Can't"

Eric Church – "Heart on Fire"

Kane Brown – "One Mississippi"

Luke Bryan – "Waves"

Luke Combs – "Forever After All"

Thomas Rhett – "Country Again"

Walker Hayes – "Fancy Like" Duo/Group Video of the Year Brothers Osborne – "I'm Not for Everyone"

Dan + Shay – "Steal My Love"

Maddie & Tae – "Woman You Got"

Old Dominion – "I Was on a Boat That Day"

Parmalee – "Take My Name"

Zac Brown Band – "Same Boat" Breakthrough Video of the Year Breland – "Cross Country"

Caitlyn Smith ft. Old Dominion – "I Can't"

Elvie Shane – "My Boy"

Parker McCollum – "To Be Loved by You"

Priscilla Block – "Just About Over You"

Tenille Arts – "Back Then, Right Now" Collaborative Video of the Year Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – "Never Wanted to Be That Girl"

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter – "Thinking 'Bout You"

Nelly * Florida Georgia Line – "Lil Bit"

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – "If I Didn't Love You"

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – "Freedom Was a Highway"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan – "Buy Dirt"

Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney – "Half of My Hometown" CMT Performance of the Year From the CMT Campfire Sessions – Brothers Osborne, "Muskrat Greene/Dead Man's Curve"

From CMT Giants: Charley Pride – George Strait, "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone"

From the 2021 CMT Music Awards – H.E.R. & Chris Stapleton, "Hold On"

From 2021 CMT Artist of the Year – Kane Brown, "Three Wooden Crosses"

From the 2021 CMT Music Awards – Kelsea Ballerini & Paul Klein – "I Quit Drinking"

From the 2021 CMT Music Awards – Mickey Guyton ft. Gladys Knight & Breland – "Friendship Train"

From CMT Crossroads – Nelly ft. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland – "Ride wit Me" CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year Brittney Spencer – "Sober & Skinny"

Carly Pearce – "Dear Miss Loretta"

Cody Johnson – "Dear Rodeo"

Jon Pardi – "On the Other Hand/Forever and Ever, Amen"

Josh Turner Live

Lainey Wilson – "Things a Man Oughta Know" Trending Comeback Song of the Year Alan Jackson – "Freight Train"

Brooks & Dunn – "Neon Moon"

Dolly Parton – "9 to 5"

Reba McEntire – "I'm a Survivor"

Sara Evans – "Suds in the Bucket"

Shania Twain – "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

Taylor Swift – "Love Story"