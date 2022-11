Belgium vs Canada live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Belgium take on Canada on Wednesday in the second game in Group F. The Red Devils finished third last time out and will be looking to go at least one better in Qatar with their star-studded but ageing squad. Can Canada spoil the party for Belgium's 'Golden Generation'? Here's how to watch a Belgium vs Canada live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Belgium vs Canada live stream Date: 23 November 2022 Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Umm Al Afaei FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Belgium scored 25 goals during their unbeaten qualifying campaign, but there's a feeling this could be the last chance for this 'Golden Generation' of players to win something. The defensive pair of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are starting to show their age, while Eden Hazard has struggled for form and fitness ever since he moved to Real Madrid in 2019. The good news is Kevin De Bruyne has never been better – and for the rest of the teams in Qatar that's a frightening prospect.

Last time Canada played at a World Cup finals a 25-year-old Diego Maradona was tormenting England with both his hands and feet, but this time round Les Rouges managed to top a qualifying group that included Mexico and the USA. Their greatest strength is going forward, with players such as Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David playing at the highest level for Bayern Munich and Lille respectively, but to see them progress beyond the group stages would still be a surprise.

Follow our guide on how to watch a Belgium vs Canada live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Belgium vs Canada live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch a Belgium vs Canada live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your apparent location and World 2022 live streams from any country and streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Belgium vs Canada: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. Belgium vs Canada live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Belgium vs Canada live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Belgium vs Canada live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Belgium vs Canada live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Belgium vs Canada live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Belgium vs Canada kicks off at 6am AEDT on Thursday 24 November. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Belgium vs Canada live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Belgium vs Canada live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT on Thursday 24 November. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Belgium vs Canada live stream kicks off at 12:30am IST on Thursday 24 November. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Belgium vs Canada team news

Canada's Alphonso Davies injured a hamstring playing for Bayern at the start of November but is expected to be fit for this game.

Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Meunier will both travel to Qatar nursing injuries. Belgium boss Roberto Martínez expects the latter to be able to contribute during the group stage, but the Inter forward might not be fit until the knockouts.

World Cup 2022 Group F table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 Croatia 0 0 0 0 0

World Cup 2022 Group F fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP F FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 23

10am - Morocco vs Croatia

7pm - Belgium vs Canada

Sunday, November 27

1pm - Belgium vs Morocco

4pm - Croatia vs Canada

Thursday, December 1

3pm - Canada vs Morocco

3pm - Croatia vs Belgium