Barcelona vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch charity friendly football online from anywhere

Barcelona and Man City will be using the downtime from La Liga and the Premier League to good effect on Wednesday evening, with the two European giants coming together for a friendly fund raiser in aid of ALS research. Juan Carlos Unzue, a former Barca goalkeeper and ex-teammate of Pep Guardiola was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis back in 2020, prompting both teams to arrange this one-off friendly. Read on to find out how to watch a Barcelona vs Man City live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Barcelona vs Man City live stream Date: Wednesday, August 24 Kick-off time: 9.30pm CET (local) / 8.30pm BST / 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT / 1am IST / 5.30am AEST / 7.30am NZST Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona Live stream: CITY+ (opens in new tab) and Barca TV (opens in new tab)+ (International) Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Over 50,000 tickets have been sold for the match, with proceeds set to raise funds for Fundacion Luzon, a charity set up to find a cure for the disease.

New Man City signings Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Julian Alvarez are all in line to get some minutes for the visitors, while Barcelona target Bernardo Silva is also set to make an appearance.

The hosts could meanwhile give Jules Kounde an unofficial debut, with the French defender still unable to register for La Liga action due to Barcelona's financial difficulties.

Want to catch all the action from this one-off match? Read on to find out how to watch a Barcelona vs Man City live stream from anywhere in the world.

(opens in new tab) Barcelona vs Man City is available to watch in pretty much all corners of the world via both clubs's very own online TV channels. Man City's own in-house streaming service CITY+ (opens in new tab) will be showing the game live, with a subscription costing £2.99 a month. The service has its own app on Apple and Android devices, while coverage of the game can also be viewed on the CITY+ website (opens in new tab). The service offers full replays of matches within 24 hours of a game being played, plus archive games and original CITY+ content. Alternatively Barcelona's streaming service Barca TV+ (opens in new tab) is also showing the game, with a subscription currently starting at €39.99 a year. Those wanting to watch coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Barcelona vs Man City live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

