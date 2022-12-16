Australia vs South Africa live stream: how to watch 1st Test cricket online from anywhere

Steve Smith and David Warner could be in for an, ahem, rough ride as South Africa face Australia in a Test match for the first time since sandpapergate four years ago. The Proteas, no strangers to the odd ball-tampering scandal or three, have seized every opportunity to stir the pot, but it's now time for their cricket to do the talking. Feisty doesn't even begin to cover it. Read on as we explain how to watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream and catch the 1st Test online from anywhere.

The Aussies are currently the No.1-ranked Test cricket team in the world and the runaway leaders of the current World Test Championship campaign. In South Africa-born Marnus Labuschagne and skipper Pat Cummins, who's recovered from a quad injury, they can count on services of the format's foremost batter and bowler, however, it's with a slight sense of unease that they approach this series.

South Africa have won three straight series Down Under, and Dean Elgar has made it abundantly clear that his men are primed to trade blows both above and below the belt, on and off the pitch, to make that four. It's one heck of a platform for interim head coach Mali Maketa to make his bow on, especially as South Africa aren't scheduled to play another three-Test series against the Aussies until 2026, when Australia will be the tourists.

The Proteas were bowled out twice in two days in their last Test match, against England in September, and though the return of Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen should help in that regard, Cummins and Mitchell Starc will pounce on any signs of weakness.

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable Australia vs South Africa 1st Test live stream and watch every session online from wherever you are.

1st Test : December 17-21 一 The Gabba, Brisbane 一 11.20am AEDT / 2.20am SAST

: December 17-21 一 The Gabba, Brisbane 一 11.20am AEDT / 2.20am SAST 2nd Test : December 26-30 一 MCG, Melbourne 一 10.30am AEDT / 1.30am SAST

: December 26-30 一 MCG, Melbourne 一 10.30am AEDT / 1.30am SAST 3rd Test: January 4-8 一 SCG, Sydney 一 10.30am AEDT / 1.30am SAST

How to watch Australia vs South Africa for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch Australia vs South Africa on Fox Sports 501 and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 11.20am AEDT on each day of the 1st Test. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). There are no lock-in contracts and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including the NRL, NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, cricket... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. After that, the Basic plan costs just $27.50 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa Test cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official Australia vs South Africa broadcasting options for South Africa, the UK, India, New Zealand and the US, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

How to watch Australia vs Proteas: live stream 1st Test cricket in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans looking to watch the Australia vs Proteas 1st Test can catch the action on SuperSport, but prepare to lose a lot of sleep, as play is set to get underway at 2.20am SAST on each day of the match. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa 1st Test: live stream cricket in UK

(opens in new tab) You can watch Australia vs South Africa on BT Sport (opens in new tab) in the UK, but be warned that play is set to begin at 12.20am GMT throughout the 1st Test. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable start times can live stream Australia vs South Africa using BT Sport's £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which gets you everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League (opens in new tab) football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the cricket on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa: live stream Test cricket in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the Australia vs South Africa 1st Test, with play set to begin at 5.20am IST across all five days of the match. Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD will telecast the 1st Test. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the match 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch Australia vs South Africa live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa: live stream 1st Test in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans can watch Australia vs South Africa on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with play set to get underway at 1.20pm NZDT across all five days of the 1st Test. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the cricket online using the country's Sky Go service. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Australia vs South Africa live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US