AFC Asian Cup 2019: when and how to live stream every match in Australia

Aussies love their football, and with the Socceroos looking to defend their title in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, it’s important to know where and when you can cheer the green and gold on.

The 2019 AFC Asian Cup is already underway in the United Arab Emirates. With the UAE, quite literally, on the other side of the world, it’s going to be hard to stay awake to watch the matches live.

Don’t lose heart, though, as we’ve got the schedule right here, along with details on how you can watch the Socceroos defend their hard-won title.

2019 AFC Asian Cup schedule

You don't have to only support the Socceroos. You can also watch the games in each group in the lead up to the Round of 16. Here are the fixtures for this week. Please note that all times are in Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

Jan 15 at 3am: Group A – UAE vs Thailand; India vs Bahrain

Jan 16 at 12:30am: Group B – Australia vs Syria; Palestine vs Jordan

Jan 17 at 12:30am: Group C – South Korea vs China; Kyrgyzstan vs Philippines

Jan 17 at 3am: Group D – Vietnam vs Yemen; Iran vs Iraq

Jan 18 at 12:30am: Group E – Oman vs Turkmenistan; Japan vs Uzbekistan

Jan 18 at 3am: Group F – Saudi Arabia vs Qatar; Lebanon vs DPR (North) Korea

Starting at 1am from January 21 will be the Round of 16, with teams determined by the outcome of the group matches currently taking place. We’ll update this schedule when the fixtures have been confirmed.

How to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in Australia

There are a couple of options to choose from when it comes to watching the Asian Cup in Australia, but none of them are free-to-air. This, however, may be a good thing – with games scheduled for the middle of the night, a paid subscription offers you on-demand replays that you can watch at your own leisure.

Fox Sports has the broadcast rights to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup tournament, and channel 505 is showing every single match live. In fact, for the duration of the championships, Fox Sports 505 has become a dedicated 24-hour channel exclusively broadcasting football.

So, how do you get access to channel 505?

Kayo Sports | $25 per month; 14-day free trial This is Australia’s latest streaming service and it’s dedicated exclusively to sports. It’s a sister product from Foxtel, meaning it mirrors everything being broadcast on a Foxtel Sports package, with the exception of the English Premier League channels, Eurosport and Sky Racing. That means, for just $25 a month, you can watch all the sports you want to your heart’s content, including the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. And with a 14-day free trial available, you can sign up now and actually watch the entirety of the tournament for free. There’s also no lock-in contract.

Foxtel IQ | from $68 per month; 12-month contract Foxtel’s internet-enabled set-top boxes will also give you access to Fox Sports 505. However, there’s no free trial here, so you will be paying for the subscription from the get-go. For $68 a month, you get not just all the Sports channels, you also get access to Entertainment and HD packs on Foxtel as well, so you will be able to watch the latest season of Game of Thrones when it finally hits screens this year. If you want more out of your Foxtel subscription, you can sign up for the $99 per month Platinum HD ultimate package and get everything available on Foxtel, including all sports, entertainment and movie packages.

Foxtel Now | $54 per month; 10-day free trial Another way to live stream the 2019 AFC Asian Cup is to sign up for a Foxtel Now subscription for $25 a month. You’ll need to add the Sports pack to the subscription as well, taking your monthly costs up to $54 a month. There is a 10-day free trial, so if you sign up now you will be able to watch some of the group matches and the Round of 16, however you’ll need to pay up if you want to hold on to the subscription all the way to the finals, which is scheduled for February 2.

Sign up for any of the above options by clicking on the green buttons, then fortify yourself with plenty of coffee to counter the sleepless nights.