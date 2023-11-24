The Samsung Bespoke Jet is the best vac I've tested – it's got a 23% Black Friday discount

I've been reviewing vacuum cleaners for about seven years now and I can say without a doubt that, in that time, the Samsung Bespoke Jet has been my favourite.

My reasoning is simple: as I've said in my Samsung Bespoke Jet review, it gives any Dyson a run for its money. Not only does it boast powerful suction, it can even empty itself. Not too many cordless vacuum cleaners can claim to do that.

Even at full price, I find it easy to recommend as it ships with two batteries, giving you a up to 120 minutes of cleaning time should you need it. Moreover, its accessories cradle has an extra charging point for the second battery, so the vacuum will always have some juice.

So when it gets discounted, I just have to tell everyone about it! During its Black Friday sales, Samsung is shaving AU$300 off the Bespoke Jet Complete Extra model. If you'd like to trade in an old vacuum or appliance, you might be able to save up to another AU$50 on it, depending on the device you're trading in.

Now, indulge me while I wax lyrical about why the Samsung Bespoke Jet is worth your money.

I've already mentioned its suction, but here's what is really good about it – the Jet mode. Sure, you won't get more than 8 minutes of battery life in this maximum-suction mode, but I found that it can clean a really dirty carpet in just one swipe. During my testing, I actually allowed a few weeks' worth of hair and dirt to accumulate before running it on my medium-piled carpet. Lo and behold – clean!

My hair is medium length and I find that it gets tangled around the inner grill of most cordless vacuum cleaners and it's hard to get out, even from within a Dyson's bin canisters. However, the Bespoke Jet's auto-empty dock has equally good suction, so much so that every strand of hair gets sucked out, leaving the vacuum's bin canister clean. There may be a light layer of dust sticking to the inner plastic, but that's easy enough to wipe out every once in a while.

I also love the design. It doesn't look odd standing in a corner and would easily fit into a home with modern decor. It's lighter than some of Dyson's newer vacuums too.

It ships with a plethora of tools that all fit into the accessories cradle, and you'll get three dust bags to start you off – one inside the dock and two in the box. After that, a pack of 5 dust bags is AU$29, which isn't as excessive as some robot vacuum brands charge.

There's just one thing about the Bespoke Jet I'm not a huge fan, and that's the accessories cradle. It takes up space, which can be a premium for those of us in small apartments, and it also requires its own power point if you want to keep the second battery topped up.

I was lucky enough to test the Bespoke Jet model that comes with a mop cleaning head, which can be an advantage. However, the Bespoke Jet Complete Extra doesn't include this attachment. If that isn't a deal breaker, then I highly recommend the Samsung Bespoke Jet at under a grand.