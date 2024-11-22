Our most affordable Dyson vacuum cleaner just got an early Black Friday price slash - thank you Currys

Dyson is slowly getting the ball rolling with its Black Friday 2024 deals, and though the official day is still a week away (November 29), that doesn't mean you can snag yourself a good offer on the best Dyson vacuum cleaners. And thanks to this deal at Currys, the most affordable option in our list, the Dyson V8, is now even more affordable slashing £100 from its price tag taking it to £229.99 from £329.99.

At the moment, Currys is one of the best places to head to for early Black Friday Dyson deals, offering better discounts compared to retailers like Amazon who's yet to treat us to some worthwhile Dyson deals. And since the Dyson V8 is already a reasonably-priced vacuum model, this £100 price drop makes this Black Friday deal it all the better, especially if you have your eyes set on a simple model that's enough to complete your basic cleaning needs.

Best Dyson V8 Black Friday deal

Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner: was £329 now £229 at Currys £100 off: Despite the V8 vacuum cleaner being one of Dyson's older models (which was released in 2016), that doesn't mean it's incapable of getting the job done. For a model that was released in 2016, its strong performance remains and can glide seamlessly across both carpet and harder surfaces, and its 2-in-1 design means that its a versatile cleaning assistant. With its generous £100 price cut, the Dyson V8 is a one-to-watch model this Black Friday.

As mentioned above, the Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner is one of Dyson's older models and isn't as advanced as newer models like the Dyson V11 or the Dyson V15, so it may not be one to go for this Black Friday if you don't want to compromise the fancy features. Nonetheless, it's still a model we trust and hasn't left our list of best Dyson vacuum cleaners.

Just like other Dyson models such as the Cyclone V10, the V8 is simple but smart in its design giving it the appearance of more advanced Dyson vacuums. But while this may not apply to its features, the V8's cleaning abilities are more than plentiful for a basic model with a battery life of 40 minutes when used on its standard setting.

If versatility is a big factor in your hunt for a new Dyson vacuum cleaner, then the V8 succeeds in that department. Combining its 2-in-1 convertibility from stick to hand-held vacuum with its useful attachments, the V8 is ideal for cleaning a multitude of surfaces and areas without being overcomplicated in its functionality.

