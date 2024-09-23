Dyson's best cheap vacuum is on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon
Amazon drops the Dyson V8 Plus to under $350
I love cordless vacuums. Not having to plug anything in before I whizz it around the house makes the whole process easy and stress-free. One of the best cordless vacuums is the Dyson V8 Plus, which is on sale at Amazon for a record-low price of $349.99 (it was $469.99).
The $120 savings make this excellent vacuum more affordable than ever. This means you can get the Plus version for pretty much the same price as the standard V8. If you've been thinking about upgrading your vacuum, then this model from Dyson is one of the best.
Today's best Dyson vacuum deal
Dyson V8 Plus: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon
This cordless vacuum, now down to a record-low price, provides up to 40 minutes of fade-free Dyson Power. That's more than enough to get around most houses, especially considering it's designed to be used little and often. It's lightweight build makes it ideal for getting around quickly. With a 24% discount, now's the time to make the upgrade.
We love the Dyson V8 and the Dyson V8 Plus is equally good. It's cordless, bagless, and perfect for pets. That means you'll be getting clean in record-time no matter what comes into your house.
The deal includes a range of different components, including a crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, and hair screw tool. There's also a wall dock and charger so you can access the vacuum easily at any time.
Cordless vacuums are great but if you want an even easier option, then check out our robot vacuum deals. If you're sold on Dyson, then the latest Dyson Vacuum deals might tempt you to make the upgrade.
