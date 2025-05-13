Stock up on Philips Hue smart light bulbs from just £14 each in the Bright Days sale

The Philips Hue Bright Days sale is on now, and whether you've been thinking of installing your first smart lights or just expanding your existing setup, it's the perfect opportunity. Do you have Hue lights in the kitchen, yet? Well, you could.
The sale includes 20% off smart light bulbs, LED strips, and starter kits, including the Philips Hue Bridge that links all your lights to your home Wi-Fi network, and each other. For more details, and to find out how it works, take a look at our guide on what is the Philips Hue Bridge.
It's a great time to snag some of the best smart lights around, and I've hand-picked five of the hottest deals for you below. Alternatively, you can browse the whole Philips Hue Bright Days sale yourself.
Today's best Philips Hue deals
With 30% off, these colour-shifting smart bulbs are now just £34.66 each in the Bright Days sale. This particular set includes three bayonet-fitting bulbs, which will work with most UK ceiling lights, and some large lamps too.
If you want a set of screw-fitting bulbs, and you don't need them to change colours, take a look at this three-pack of E27 White Ambiance bulbs. They don't turn green or purple, but you can shift them from warm to cool white light, and they're now only £18.66 each.
Want to start using Philips Hue lights for the first time? This set is the perfect way to do it, and has received a hefty £39 price cut in the Bright Days sale. It includes to E27 screw-fitting bulbs, plus the Philips Hue Bridge that connects all your lights to one another, and lets you control them via Wi-Fi.
If you've got a lot of spotlights in your home, you might imagine that replacing them all with smart lights would be prohibitively expensive. Not so – with this Philips Hue Bright Days deal, you can pick up a set of six smart bulbs for just £14 each.
This LED strip light has received an £18 price cut in the Philips Hue Bright Days sale, making it a great value way to add mood lighting to any room. This strip looks particularly good under the edges of furniture or ceiling coving, and can be synced to coordinate with your Philips Hue ceiling lights and lamps.
Want something different? The Bright Days sale also includes a mix-and-match deal that knocks 30% off the price when you add two or more qualifying items to your shopping basket. The offer includes both indoor and outdoor lights, including the super stylish Signe Gradient Floor Lamp that washes your walls with colour, and the fun Festavia String Lights (perfect for summer garden parties).
In fact, there are so many Philips Hue lights around, you might be feeling spoilt for choice. If you're not sure which type is right for your home, take a look at our guide to the different types of Philips Hue bulbs, which explains the key differences between White, White Ambiance, and Color Ambiance lights, and the best places to use them.
Still can't see what you want? You'll find even more of today's best Philips Hue deals below, including lamps and accessories.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, and is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights or pick up a new espresso machine, she's the right person to help.
