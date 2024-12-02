KitchenAid mixers are some of the best kitchen appliances out there, and you can score one for less this Cyber Monday thanks to Best Buy and Target
Save up to $170
There are a matter of hours left before this year's best Cyber Monday deals disappear, but that doesn't mean it's too late for you to take part and score a last-minute deal on a KitchenAid mixer. Shoppers in the US should consider themselves lucky, as Target and Best Buy's Cyber Monday sales are still going strong with KitchenAid deals.
Of all models in KitchenAid's range of mixers, it's the Artisan series that has been popular among budding bakers and chefs alike. I've included two different deals below, each of which will save you $120 – these include the 5qt 10-Speed Stand Mixer now $329.99, which comes in an exclusive colorway and stainless steel copper bowl.
KitchenAid mixers are versatile baking and cooking companions for both simple and complex recipes, and each model comes with three unique attachments for a smoother cooking experience. There are also plenty of other Cyber Monday kitchen deals roaming around, so be sure to check those out if you've decided that now is the time to give your appliances an upgrade.
Today's best US KitchenAid Black Friday deals
Save $170: This Cyber Monday saving will not only give you a powerful mixer with 11 speed settings, but it comes with three distinct attachments (flat beater, dough hook, 6-wire whisk) with space for many more. But its the mixer's half-speed setting that sets this model apart from others: a useful feature for when it comes to delicately mixing and folding ingredients.
Save $120: Another great Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy – this model is one of KitchenAid's most sought-after. Compared to the model above, the KitchenAid Artisan series packs 10 speed settings but has a slightly larger bowl perfect for both small and large quantities – it's even big enough to mix a batch of nine dozen cookies.
Save $120: Similar to Best Buy's Cyber Monday deal on the 5 Quart Artisan mixer, you can save $120 on the same model at Target, but this one comes in the exclusive 'fresh linen' shade with a stunning copper bowl.
