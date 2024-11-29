After a smart display to connect the dots in your smart home? These Black Friday Echo Show deals are not to be missed in Amazon's sale

Amazon's Black Friday 2024 sale is still going strong, and now that we've reached the big day there are even more deals on Amazon's range of Echo Show smart displays - including some of our favorite models that are now at their lowest prices ever.

One of our highest-rated models, the Echo Show 8, has received a 47% price drop in the US meaning that its Black Friday deal of $79.99 marks its record-low price. Alternatively in the UK, the Echo Show 5 is back down to its lowest price of £44.99 - a bargain for a model that doubles as a home security camera.

The best smart displays make great additions to your smart home setup, and are useful for much more than video calls and visual entertainment. As well as doubling as security cameras and smart speakers, these smart displays can connect to other devices in your house such as smart switches and smart lights, acting as a versatile hub that can control everything in your home.

Today's best US Echo Show Black Friday deals

Amazon Echo Show 15: was $299.99 now $269.99 at Amazon With a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, the Echo Show 15 enlarges the classic Alexa smart display experience. With the included wall mount, you can easily place it and use it as a smart family hub. Via built-in widgets and apps, you can check the weather, ask topical questions, play your favorite videos on YouTube or Prime Video, and view your favorite photos.

Amazon Echo Show 21 : was $399.99 now $359.99 at Amazon The Echo Show 21 quite literally supersizes the Alexa smart display experience, stretching it to 21 inches. If you opt to wall mount it, the Echo Show 21 could truly act as a modern kitchen TV thanks to a built-in Fire TV interface and a remote that comes in the box. Right now, you can score it for the lowest price ever at $359.99 on Amazon.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89.99 now $44.99 at Amazon This Black Friday you can save 50% off Amazon's Echo Show 5, and adequate smart display that packs better quality video calls as well as doubling as a security camera which you can check through the Alexa app. Last Black Friday, it hit its lowest price ever and though it hasn't seen a price drop like that since then, 50% is an undeniably generous Black Friday deal. Read our full Amazon Echo Show 5 review

Amazon Echo Show 8 : was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon In our Echo Show 8 review we described it as the "near-perfect smart display for most households". This Black Friday, Amazon is knocking off 47% which brings it back down to its lowest price for the first time in its listing history, so grab yours now if you're after a smart home hub that can manage a multitude of devices.

Today's best UK Echo Show Black Friday deals

Amazon Echo Show 10 : was £259.99 now £179 at Amazon If you rely on Alexa to make video calls then you may find the Echo Show 10's automatic pan and zoom features particularly useful. Sitting just £10 over its lowest price ever, the Echo Show 10 smart display packs everything you need to keep you entertained especially if you want music and video running in the background while you're whipping up a storm in the kitchen. Read our full Amazon Echo Show 10 review

Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids : was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon Amazon's Echo Show displays aren't just great for audio, its kid-friendly version is designed to be an educational assistant as well as a means of visual entertainment. It's a smart display that helps with homework and even reads your kid a bedtime story, all while ensuring you have control as a parent - and for the first time ever it's reached a record-low price.

Amazon Echo Show 5 : was £89.99 now £44.99 at Amazon The Echo Show 5 is back at its lowest price ever after fluctuating for the past year, and for a model that was an affordable option prior to its Black Friday price drop you can't go wrong with 50% off. Though we wouldn't recommend this model if you watch a lot of YouTube videos, it's a useful smart home hub if you want to see and hear Alexa. Read our full Echo Show 5 review.

