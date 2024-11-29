After a smart display to connect the dots in your smart home? These Black Friday Echo Show deals are not to be missed in Amazon's sale
Control all your smart home devices from one hub
Amazon's Black Friday 2024 sale is still going strong, and now that we've reached the big day there are even more deals on Amazon's range of Echo Show smart displays - including some of our favorite models that are now at their lowest prices ever.
One of our highest-rated models, the Echo Show 8, has received a 47% price drop in the US meaning that its Black Friday deal of $79.99 marks its record-low price. Alternatively in the UK, the Echo Show 5 is back down to its lowest price of £44.99 - a bargain for a model that doubles as a home security camera.
The best smart displays make great additions to your smart home setup, and are useful for much more than video calls and visual entertainment. As well as doubling as security cameras and smart speakers, these smart displays can connect to other devices in your house such as smart switches and smart lights, acting as a versatile hub that can control everything in your home.
Today's best US Echo Show Black Friday deals
With a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, the Echo Show 15 enlarges the classic Alexa smart display experience. With the included wall mount, you can easily place it and use it as a smart family hub. Via built-in widgets and apps, you can check the weather, ask topical questions, play your favorite videos on YouTube or Prime Video, and view your favorite photos.
The Echo Show 21 quite literally supersizes the Alexa smart display experience, stretching it to 21 inches. If you opt to wall mount it, the Echo Show 21 could truly act as a modern kitchen TV thanks to a built-in Fire TV interface and a remote that comes in the box. Right now, you can score it for the lowest price ever at $359.99 on Amazon.
This Black Friday you can save 50% off Amazon's Echo Show 5, and adequate smart display that packs better quality video calls as well as doubling as a security camera which you can check through the Alexa app. Last Black Friday, it hit its lowest price ever and though it hasn't seen a price drop like that since then, 50% is an undeniably generous Black Friday deal.
Read our full Amazon Echo Show 5 review
In our Echo Show 8 review we described it as the "near-perfect smart display for most households". This Black Friday, Amazon is knocking off 47% which brings it back down to its lowest price for the first time in its listing history, so grab yours now if you're after a smart home hub that can manage a multitude of devices.
Today's best UK Echo Show Black Friday deals
Last month the Echo Show 8 reached a record-low price, and now its back down again in Amazon's Black Friday sale. When we gave it 4.5 stars in our review, it was its booming audio that won us over to the point where we even said that it outruns that of a standard smart speaker.
If you rely on Alexa to make video calls then you may find the Echo Show 10's automatic pan and zoom features particularly useful. Sitting just £10 over its lowest price ever, the Echo Show 10 smart display packs everything you need to keep you entertained especially if you want music and video running in the background while you're whipping up a storm in the kitchen.
Read our full Amazon Echo Show 10 review
Amazon's Echo Show displays aren't just great for audio, its kid-friendly version is designed to be an educational assistant as well as a means of visual entertainment. It's a smart display that helps with homework and even reads your kid a bedtime story, all while ensuring you have control as a parent - and for the first time ever it's reached a record-low price.
The Echo Show 5 is back at its lowest price ever after fluctuating for the past year, and for a model that was an affordable option prior to its Black Friday price drop you can't go wrong with 50% off. Though we wouldn't recommend this model if you watch a lot of YouTube videos, it's a useful smart home hub if you want to see and hear Alexa.
Read our full Echo Show 5 review.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, iPads & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, watches from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs & laptops
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Cheap TVs: deals from $69.99 at Best Buy
- Christmas trees: from $54.99 at Amazon
- Dell: Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattresses from $349 + free shipping
- Gift ideas: deals for the family from $9.99
- Holiday: decor, lights, & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools & appliances
- Lowe's: holiday decor & appliances from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats & jewelry
- Purple: up to $1,000 off mattresses + base
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones & appliances
- Target: furniture, Christmas decor, tech & clothing
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off mattress sets
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs & AirPods
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture & decor
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 65% off Apple, PS5, Kindle
- AO: deals on appliances, TVs and laptops
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone 16 for £29.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- John Lewis: up to £300 off laptops and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Nintendo: up to 30% off Switch and Lego
- Samsung: up to £700 off TVs & phones
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Sonos: up to 20% off speakers and soundbars
- Very: up to 30% off appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.