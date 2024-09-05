Ninja's fun and affordable portable blender is down to $50 at Amazon

Labor Day might be over, but sales are still going strong. Ninja, a brand known for its kitchen appliances and top-rated blenders, has a personal-sized one on sale before summer's end. You can now get the Ninja Blast Personal Blender at Amazon for $49.99 (was $59.99).

This is one of the cheapest prices we've seen for the Ninja Blast, perfect for closing out the season with smoothies and slushies. Depending on your account, you might also be qualified for an additional $5 off for select colors. Tip: Try Cranberry Red, Passion Fruit, or Forest Green.

Today's best Ninja portable blender deal

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Ninja Blast which also comes in many colors – some of which are on sale for an extra $5 off.

The Ninja Blast comes with a 7.4V USB-C rechargeable motor base, a sip-friendly lid with a carrying handle, a USB-C cable, and a quick start guide with five recipes along with an instruction booklet. In our Ninja Blast review, we highlighted the lightweight, portable design with a carrying handle and leakproof lid. It's also USB-rechargeable, so you won't need to buy new batteries. You can plug it in or blend while on the go. If you've ever wanted a single-serve blender for simple smoothies, this one's for you.

