Dyson has cleaned the floor with Shark in this year's Cyber Monday vacuum deals
Sucks to suck, Shark
In an unexpected turn of events, I'm getting ready to applaud Dyson for its performance in this year's Cyber Monday deals. While the brand itself wasn't necessarily responsible for some of the record-low prices we've spotted on Dyson vacuums, it's nonetheless triumphed over Shark's deals this year.
Positioning itself as the Apple of floorcare and haircare, Dyson isn't exactly a brand synonymous with major savings, but this year we've spotted some excellent Cyber Monday Dyson deals well worth shopping, in particular on its older vacuums, in both the US and the UK. This is contrary to its main competition – while we did see some excellent Cyber Monday Shark deals, they just weren't quite as enticing as Dyson's discounts.
Those discounts include record-low prices on the Dyson V8, now just $299.99 at Dyson, as well as the Dyson Outsize+, now $614.99 at Amazon – its new lowest price. There's also $150 off one of the best cordless vacuums, the Dyson V15 Detect, now $599 at Amazon, which is our current pick for the best premium cordless vac.
In the UK, scores on the door are much the same, with record-low prices on some excellent cleaning machines. The Dyson V8 is now just £269 at John Lewis, and the Dyson Gen5detect Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner is down from £849 to £749 at John Lewis - that's two all-time lows from John Lewis!
Today's best Cyber Monday Dyson vacuum deals in the US
Dyson V8: was
$449.99 now $299.99 at Dyson
Lowest price - With a 4.6 out of 5 rating at Dyson, the V8 Absolute is easy to use, comes with a plethora of attachments, and is lightweight, not to mention cordless. It’s also a cleaning machine (literally). While it's an undoubtedly pricey proposition, this silver V8 Absolute is the subject of a large $150 discount at Dyson for Cyber Monday.
Dyson V11: was
$569.99 now $349.99 at Amazon
Record-low price - Best Buy's Cyber Monday Dyson vacuum deal gives you more than $200 off the Dyson V11, and it's much better than what Amazon has on offer. With its de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head and innovative Hair screw tool, this is a versatile cordless vacuum that can take care of all your cleaning needs at home.
Dyson V15 Detect Extra: was
$799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy
Save $200 on the Dyson V15 Detect Extra if you take advantage of this Cyber Monday Dyson vacuum deal. It comes with 10 accessories, and has a brilliant piezo sensor that optimizes power and runtime based on the debris being detected.
Dyson Outsize+: was
$949.99 now $614.99 at Amazon
New-low price - This Cyber Monday deal on a Dyson vacuum knocks this pricey cordless model down $335, a hefty 35% discount. The Dyson Outsize+ boasts two advanced cleaner heads, an extra wide Digital Motorbar, a big bin, and twice the battery life of the Dyson V15 Detect.
Today's best Cyber Monday Dyson vacuum deals in the UK
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum Cleaner: was
£699.00 now £549.00 at Very
Save £150 - Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V15 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets, and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups. With 240 air watts of powerful suction and up to 60 minutes battery life, this vacuum is adaptable and robust, and we gave it 4.5 out of five stars in our review.
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was
£399 now £269 at John Lewis
Record-low price - Amazon's Cyber Monday deals include the top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for £269 - the lowest-ever price. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
Dyson Gen5detect Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: was
£849 now £749 at John Lewis
Record-low price- There's no two ways about it - this is still a pricey device, but we have yet to see this top-of-the-range vacuum drop any lower than John Lewis' current price of £749. In our review, we gave this sucker four out of five stars, commending its battery life and excellent performance. Its main drawback is the hefty price tag, which is a little more palatable with this £100 discount.
Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum: was
£439.99 now £349.99 at John Lewis
If you want something more in the mid-range of Dyson's powerful vacuums, we've yet to see the Dyson V11 on sale for less than John Lewis' current £349.99 deal. The Dyson V11 is perfect for pet owners as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. You can also transform it into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
More Dyson vacuum deals
Looking for more Dyson vacuum deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
