This is the cheap robot vacuum I'd buy this Black Friday: LiDAR navigation, strong suction, and a user-friendly app for under $200

Right now, you can pick up the Q7 Max for $199.99 (was $599.99) at Roborock. That's third of the usual price, a new all-time low, and ridiculously good value for money. If I lived in the US, and was looking for a new robot vacuum in the Black Friday sales, this is the model I'd buy.

Although we haven't tested this model specifically, we regularly rate Roborock's products among the best robot vacuums you can buy, and based on specs and features, this looks like a very solid choice. There's 4,200Pa of suction – which is the kind of power I'd expect from a much pricier model – and a rubbery roller to agitate dirt trapped in carpet. I'm a little sad not to see double rollers, as appear on pricier and newer Roborocks, but this is still good. The app is comprehensive, with the ability to set routines, define no-go zones, and adjust cleaning intensity. and It can mop as well as vacuuming.

The only real downside is the absence of a self-empty dock, although the onboard dustbin is bigger than usual at 470ml. If that's a deal-breaker, you'll find more options in my Black Friday robot vacuum deals roundup.

Today's best cheap robot vacuum deal

Roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum and mop: was $599.99 now $199.99 at Roborock This combination robot vacuum and mop just crashed to a new all-time low price, at around a third of MSRP. That's firmly in the budget price bracket, but this bot is far more capable than any other wallet-friendly model, with strong suction, precise control via the app, and LiDAR navigation.

This robovac just comes with a charge dock. Pricier models have more advanced docks that will empty the bot's onboard bin when it docks; some can also refill the onboard water tank, dispense detergent, and clean and dry the mop pads (although for those features you'll need to spend a fair bit more). Although the notes state that it's compatible with Roborock's Auto-Empty Dock Pure, you might struggle to find somewhere you can buy that separately.

The lack of auto-empty dock might be an issue if you're dealing with high levels of dirt and/or pet hair, because even though this bot's bin is larger than average, you'll likely still find yourself having to manually empty is with irritating regularity (most of the best robot vacuums for pet hair come with an auto-empty dock). However, if you have a low-people-traffic household, or a smaller home, you might be absolutely fine with this approach. In fact, it could be a benefit, because the charge dock will be nice and compact.

