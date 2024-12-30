This cheap Shark robot vacuum deal is here to transform your cleaning routine for the new year

The Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop just got a major discount in the after-Christmas sales, making it the perfect choice if you want to swap to a lower-effort cleaning option in the new year. Shoppers in the US should head to Best Buy, where it's now $399.99 (was $699.99). In the UK, it's £399 (was £499) at Amazon.

These bots impressed our tester in our Shark Matrix Plus robot vacuum review. The cleaning is up there with the best robot vacuums on the market – it handles pet hair and all kinds of dirt and debris impressively well on both hard floors and carpets. The mapping and obstacle avoidance is also solid, meaning you can set this bot to work while you're out, and not have to worry about it getting lost, stuck, or trying to vacuum up your cat. It's a hybrid model, which means it can mop as well as vacuum, although be aware that mopping is really only for light maintenance cleans rather than anything more heavy-duty.

Major discounts in the US and the UK mean it's now excellent value for money, and well worth considering if you're feeling overwhelmed with post-Christmas cleaning, or want to start the new year with a new cleaning routine.

Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop: was £499.99 now £399 at Amazon With £100 off in the after-Christmas sales, this hybrid robovac is back down to its lowest-ever price. We've only seen it this cheap once before, for a brief period before Black Friday. This capable robot vacuum and mop comes bundled with a spare mop pad so you can swap a new one in while the other is being cleaned and dried.

As a rule, you shouldn't expect your robot vacuums to completely replace your manual vacuum. The suction is typically lower, and they won't be able to handle stairs or furniture. Where they really excel is regular, light cleaning. You can operate this robovac remotely and schedule it to run while you're out of the house, for minimal effort and minimal disruption.

However, if you want something for deep cleaning, there are plenty of manual vacuum deals kicking around right now too – head to our best cordless vacuum or general best vacuum guide for our top recommendations.